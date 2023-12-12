Personality traits are a core part of who we are and how we interact with others. Whether it's through an understanding of our stars or through the everyday news column dedicated to zodiac signs, we all want to know more about our personality traits. While we are often boxed up in categories, we now understand that personality lies on a continuum.

One of the classifications that often makes the news is dark triad vs light triad traits. As their names suggests, a dark triad personality is often characterized by more undesirable traits, while a light triad personality is characterized by more social and desirable traits.

Since decades, personality research has tried to come up with a single theory. However, as we are unique, there isn't a single theory that categorizes or describes us all.

While it can be fun to know which triad you fall under, most of us have mixed features from both personality categories.

What are the dark triad personality traits?

Even if you have dark triad personality traits, it does not warrant a diagnosis of a personality disorder. However, you may be more susceptible to developing one.

The dark triad traits are:

#1 Machiavellianism

A tendency to be manipulative, cynical and willing to exploit others for personal gain. Individuals high in this trait are likely to manipulate others for their own gain. They may be keen on using psychological tricks to deceive someone.

#2 Narcissism

If you have met a person who has very inflated self-esteem, is arrogant and wants to be at the centre of attention, they are likely to have narcissistic traits.

There are some similarities with machiavellianism, but behaviors of this trait are often fueled by a strong need for attention and validation.

#3 Psychopathy

It's a trait characterized by a lack of empathy, remorse and conscience. Individuals high in psychopathy may engage in impulsive and antisocial behavior and may be prone to aggression and criminal behavior.

The most common behavior is that they don't care about the rules and regulations of society.

What are the light triad personality traits?

Light triad personality traits were proposed after the dark triad and are an important category for us to understand.

This category shows that humans have a natural ability to be good and engage in activities for the welfare of others. Some of the traits of this personality type are:

#1 Humanism

There are some of us who thrive on being positive and empathetic. They go about sharing their love but also believe that others are inherently good. They believe that everyone is worthy of love and kindness.

#2 Kantianism

Individuals with this trait are highly motivated to help others. They engage in pro-social behavior without thinking about what they will receive in return. They are often the first responders in every situation.

#3 Faith in humanity

Many personality theories believe that humans are fundamentally good. Yes, we may engage in actions that go against the welfare of others or even ourselves, but that doesn't take away our humanity.

Individuals with this personality trait tend to separate individuals from their problems.

Now that you have an understanding of these personality traits, do you belong to dark triad or light triad?

If you want a deeper understanding of your traits, it's best to speak with a professional. While there are tests available on the net, most of them are unverified and have unknown origins.

When you work with a psychologist, you not only identify your personality traits but also how they impact your functioning.

