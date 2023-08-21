Daily Habits That Boost Your Positive Mental Health

You can boost your mental health by building habits that support, nourish, and encourage your growth and development. You may be wondering why positive mind wellness is essential. Imagine that you health has a valence. It is essential to look into your mental well-being, when you have been diagnosed with a condition of negative valence. However, by mitigating the symptoms, your wellness becomes neutral, and not necessarily positive.

Therefore, it becomes essential not to just stop at taking care of your worries or mood, but continue to invest in your health and increase its positive valence. It can be initally challenging to identify what will work for you, but eventually you will get the hang of it.

There is so much that you can start doing for mental health, but it starts with building a tool kit. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Ways to Promote Positive Mental Health

To become better, you have to start off by cutting the negative ones. (Image via Vecteezy/ Jerome Yom)

In our fast-paced world, we put concentrated efforts into maintaining our physical health. At the same time, it is a necessity to take out some time into building habits for better well-being. It is said that it takes about 21 days to build a habit, and 90 days to build a lifestyle. Here are some common habits that can enhance mental health that you must start incorporating right now!

1) Affirmations

In this world full of negativity and scepticism, sometimes you can fill your life with affirmative and positive mental health words. Many individuals often hesitate to say positive things to themselves, because we are trained to think negatively about ourselves.

Changing how you talk to yourself can be especially difficult if you have been subjected to negative comments all your life. Start your day with a smile and a word of affirmation for yourself. You are worthy of good health!

2) Sleep

Sleep and mental health are intricately linked. (Image via Vecteezy/ Wavebreakmedia)

The connection between sleep and mental wellness is a powerful one. Due to the over dependence on our need to be productive, we forget to engage in restful and complete sleep. Think about the last seven days and track the number of restful hours of sleep.

Yes, it's not just about the number of hours that you could sleep but also about the quality of sleep. Cultivating a good sleep hygiene can be a protective factor against mental health issues, and not doing so can be a risk factor.

3) Limit screen time

It may seem ironic reading this article on your screen, but limiting screen time does not mean throwing your screens away. It just looks at healthier regulation and lowering the dependence. There are many mental health benefits of replacing screen time with outdoor activities such as exercise. Screen time dulls your mind, but exercising energizes it.

4) Learning

Learning is not limited to just education, but growing. (Image via Vecteezy/ Thatphichai Yodsri)

Some educational institutes discourage us from learning to the point that we don't want to return to it ever again. However, learning has multiple benefits for your well-being. As we turn towards learning, we begin to open our minds to new information.

Learning doesn't necessarily have to be subject related, but rather it can be associated to skills, kowing about cultures, or even learning about yourself. As long as you have the willingness to learn, you can continue to grow and change.

5) Staying connected

In a world and culture that is excessively attached to the idea of independence, try to stay connected. Human beings were born not to be alone, but rather social. We can survive on our own, but we live better with co-regulation.

Whether it is regulation of our emotions or managing our attachment styles, it is just better when we have someone to hold us or support us. You don't necessarily need hundreds of friends, but staying connected is one of the keys to positive your mental health.

Positive mental health is not a destination, but rather a journey you challenge yourself to take. Yes, it indeed is a challenge that can also be uncomfortable to embark on. However, no one has a headstart to this process. All of us begin from similar points of reference.

Knowing ways to promote positive mental health can also be a trial and error process. You may feel that your mental health becomes better with learning, but not necessarily with staying connected to others. Choose what works for you, and try to enjoy the process of finding yourself and feeling better.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.