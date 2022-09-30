Professional Bodybuilder Dana Linn Bailey Discusses Her Diet with Fitness Model Ashley Horner

Dana Linn Bailey is an American professional bodybuilder, fitness model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur with millions of followers around the globe. She struggled and was also informed that she was too muscular and massive, which destroyed her confidence. However, Bailey has inspired many women and earned a reputation in the fitness and bodybuilding industry. She won the first women’s physique competition in IFBB history, the 2013 Women’s Physique Olympia, and has bagged several other honors in the bodybuilding industry.

Bailey has surely risen to become an epitome over time and has followed the path of fitness while winning titles and accolades. In general, there are several things that we can all learn from her.

Dana Linn Bailey currently does not participate in bodybuilding events, but it does not mean that she has discontinued her work out routine. She still trains her body with the same intensity as she did in her competitive years. Bailey now works dedicatedly in her gym, The Warehouse Gym.

Dana Linn Bailey shares her diet with Ashley Horner

Ashley Horner is a fitness model, celebrity, hybrid athlete, trainer, and influencer for people all around the world. Ashley has trained American SWAT team personnel at the United States Embassy in France. Ashley Horner's career has seen her establish a great influence working with military personnel.

In addition to her involvement with the military, she continues to work with groups and locally in her home city of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Ashley Horner also owns several small businesses in the Virginia Beach community, like American Brew—a coffee shop.

In a recent YouTube video, Dana Linn Bailey shared her diet with Horner.

Bailey’s diet is very much focused around how to improve energy levels and muscle growth in the body, and this particular diet is perfect for women and men if someone wants to gain muscle in a quick and short period of time.

Bailey prefers quick and simple meals that are easy to make and quite innovative. The best part of her meals is that they can be prepared with easily available ingredients, which also saves a lot of time.

Bailey's meals include essential nutritional supplements and extra nutritional supplements that are not added to any kind of blending touch. But some of them have new flavors because the desserts included in her diet can be blended with the meal for them to taste good and also help muscle growth.

What Dana Linn Bailey typically eats in a day

1) First Meal:

1 whole egg

1 cup of egg whites

Almond milk

Oatmeal with fruit

2) Second Meal:

Greek yogurt

Almonds

3) Third Meal:

6 ounces of grilled chicken breast

White rice

Redhot sauce

4) Fourth Meal:

6 ounces of grilled chicken breast

6 ounces of grilled chicken breast Sweet potatoes

Broccoli

5) Fifth Meal:

Low sugar cereal

2 rice cakes

Table spoon of almond butter

2 scoops of whey protein

If anyone wants to work out as much as Dana Linn Bailey does in her daily life, one has to eat a clean diet. To do that an individual requires a plan. It would really help out if you plan on being on time. Meal prepping also comes in very handy. You also don't have to turn your cheat meals into a whole cheat week, which will only set you off track.

Bailey says that it is all about being consistent and disciplined. What might work for one may not work for everyone else. It is very surprising but very true. As she says:

“It’s about consistency and discipline towards your work. You've got to find out what works well for an individual. Some people I know do great on restricted carb diets. Some people do better on lower-fat diets. For me, I love carbs loading. The only time I eat something high in glycemics would be like a post-workout. I eat carbs all day long, but everything else is very clean and healthy. I do more of a low-fat diet. All of my meat is fresh and clean.”

What makes Dana Linn Bailey's Diet Unique?

Dana Linn Bailey uses special recipes and merges them to form a good diet, which helps increase power and reduce obesity. With different diets that have been prepared over the last decade, there is no harm in altering your diet sometimes to suit your taste and your individual diet targets.

Bailey is also praised for being one of the best nutritionists and for promoting this unique method. Fitness goals and great nutritional targets can help an individual achieve the best possible targets.

Conclusion

There is nothing Dana Linn Bailey can’t do. She is a motivated individual, and that’s all that matters. She keeps on pushing herself to get better because no one else will do that for her.

She says:

“I am very hard on myself and always strive to keep improving myself. It can be very mentally straining because in the fitness industry, your body is what everyone is looking at. So it is the judging and critiquing of others”.

