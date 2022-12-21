Dandelion root not only grow into garden weeds, but is used to cure several ailments and offer incredible health benefits as well.

Dandelion or Taraxacum officinale is basically a herb that’s found in mild climates. Not only the root, but its flowers and leaves are also very beneficial and used to cure infections.

The dandelion root contains certain chemicals that reduce swelling and regulate urine production, thereby keeping the urinary tract and kidney disease at bay. However, one important thing to note here is that there is no good evidence to support these claims.

Nutritional value

Dandelion roots contain a whole lot of minerals, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. Many experts believe that dandelions are even more nutritious than spinach and kale.

100 grams of dandelion roots contains:

Calories – 45

Sodium – 76 mg

Carbohydrates – 9.2 grams

Fibre – 3.5 grams

Total fat – 0.7 grams

Protein – 2.7 grams

Alongside these, this useful herb is also loaded with iron, vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, and amino acids.

Uses

Dandelion leaves are diuretic, meaning they help increase the amount of urine a human body makes. Plus, they aid in digestion and regulate appetite as well. The flower, on the other hand, is loaded with several antioxidant properties and also helps boost the functioning of the immune system.

Dandelion root is considered a detoxifying ingredient that helps cleanse the gallbladder and liver and also regulates kidney function.

They are found in different forms. This includes liquid extracts, capsules, tinctures, tablets, and teas.

Health benefits of dandelion root

Here are some incredible benefits of dandelion:

Packed with antioxidants

From root to leaf, dandelion is full of important antioxidants that make it so useful for medicinal properties. It contains a potent antioxidant, beta carotene that helps protect against oxidative stress and cell damage. Additionally, it is also rich in polyphenols.

Controls cholesterol

Dandelions have bioactive compounds that potentially help control a person’s cholesterol level. While more research is still needed to prove this, various studies have shown that this herb is effective in reducing blood lipids.

Lowers blood pressure

Dandelion is a good source of potassium, and studies show that potassium is very effective when it comes to reducing and managing blood pressure.

Regulates blood sugar

While there is very little evidence to show that this herb may help with managing blood sugar, experts believe that dandelion’s antioxidative and anti-inflammatory compounds may work well with the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Again, further research is needed to back up this claim.

Promotes a healthy digestion

Another great benefit is that dandelions work as a great remedy for easing gut problems such as constipation and gastric issues. Chemical compounds present in dandelions are said to be effective in improving digestive problems.

Possible risks

Dandelion roots, when consumed in moderation, have no toxicity and also doesn’t pose any threat. However, remember that more research and studies are still required to consider it completely safe and risk-free.

Dandelion may lead to certain allergic reactions in people with allergies to related plants. In some people, it may also lead to heartburn and stomach acids and also cause contact dermatitis in people with sensitive skin.

Dandelion roots may also interact with certain medications; thus, it is important to consult a doctor to determine the right dosage and supplements.

