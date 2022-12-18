What is Dandelion Coffee?

Dandelion coffee (also known as dandelion tea) is a beverage made from the root of the dandelion plant.

Roasted Dandelion Root Coffee is somewhat similar to regular coffee, except the acidity and bitterness of actual coffee. It tastes amazing with cream or sugar. Dandelion is thought to be a detoxifying herb and is used for both medicinal and culinary purposes across cultures.

Ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, and Chinese traditional medicine have been using this herb for centuries. Dandelion roots can be a cheaper substitute for coffee minus the bitterness. Dandelion roots harvested in the spring have a sweeter flavor.

In this article, we will discuss the nutritional properties of dandelion coffee along with its health benefits.

Potential Health Benefits of Dandelion Coffee

Modern scientific studies and traditional medicine suggest several benefits of dandelion root coffee. Some of them are listed below:

1) May promote liver health

A study published in the journal Environmental Toxicology has associated dandelion root extract with hepatoprotective properties.

Another study published in The Review of Diabetic Studies found that dandelion roots used in dandelion coffee can reduce fat stored in the liver, which promotes liver health. It was also found that the compounds present in dandelion roots can protect the liver from oxidative stress.

2) May aid in weight loss

A study published in the journal Molecules found that compounds present in dandelion roots reduce fat absorption.

Another study found that chlorogenic acid present in dandelion roots reduces bodyweight and decreases fat absorption. Preliminary research also suggests that these beneficial compounds might play a role in the regulation of carbohydrate metabolism.

3) May have anti-cancer effect

A study published in the Bioscience Reports found that dandelion root extract used in the preparation of dandelion coffee could play an important role in the supression of breast cancer.

Another study claimed that dandelion root extract may slow the growth of cancer cells in the liver, colon, and stomach. More research is required to find out the potential of these compounds as a therapeutic agent for cancer.

4) May aid in digestion

Dandelion root is also a rich source of soluble dietary fiber inulin, which is known to reduce constipation and promote digestion and absorption of nutrients in the gut.

A study published in the journal Neurogastroenterol Motility found that dandelion extracts in dandelion coffee might significantly increase peristaltic activity in the gut and thus promote stomach emptying.

The natural compounds present in dandelion roots can also indirectly improve digestion. Antioxidants present in dandelion coffee can relieve the symptoms of inflammatory bowel syndrome.

Dandelion Coffee Recipe

Here's a simple and easy recipe to make your own detox dandelion root coffee at home. Caffeine can be harmful to health, and this beverage is an amazing caffeine-free option to consider.

Ingredients:

4 cups water

2 tbsp roasted dandelion root, ground

2 tbsp roasted chicory root (optional)

1 cinnamon stick

Instructions:

Take water, dandelion root, chicory root, and cinnamon stick in a saucepan or a teapot.

Bring to a boil, and simmer for 5-7 minutes

Pour the dandelion coffee into cups through a fine mesh strainer. Discard the exhausted dandelion roots.

Add coconut milk or heavy cream, if desired. You may use stevia as a sweetener if you're avoiding sugar.

Serve warm.

Bottom Line

Dandelion coffee is a detox drink made from dandelion roots. It's gaining popularity due to its protective and detoxifying properties. Dandelion roots are available in dry or roasted varieties.

It's advisable to use up to eight grams per day. Just like any other herb, the roots of the dandelion plant also contain antinutrients and can be harmful if overdosed. The plant may have allergic reactions if you're allergic to ragweed.

If you have sensitive skin, it might also cause skin irritation and dermatitis. If you're taking any prescription medication, consult your health professional before consuming the beverage.

