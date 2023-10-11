Dangerous Habit of Binge Drinking: How to Get Rid of It?

Binge drinking has been a prevalent problem worldwide. The practice of significant consumption of alcohol at regular intervals is termed as binge drinking. When the blood alcohol concentration is at 0.08 percent or increases from it, it is considered a result of binge drinking.

Alcohol is never the solution to any problem, but due to several factors like stress, many find shelter in alcohol. The impact of alcohol is not only limited to the one who is consuming it but also affects the ones around them.

Understanding More about Binge Drinking

Blood alcohol composition is one important aspect of finding the concentration of alcohol in the blood (Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash)

Blood alcohol composition is one important aspect of finding the concentration of alcohol in the blood. Binge drinking is when blood alcohol composition reaches 0.08 percent or higher levels.

The quantity of alcohol required to reach such levels depends upon various beverages and various physiological factors like age, gender, and weight.

Risks Related to Binge Drinking

Risks related to alcohol consumption (Image by stockking on Freepik)

There is no specific age group that practices this form of drinking — there are young folks and even older adults who participate in regular alcohol consumption. Some even consider it a lifestyle choice, which further contributes to the increase in health risks related to drinking in all age groups.

The consequences of drinking regularly in such a short period of time can be dire. In a short time, there are chances of headaches, vomiting, upset stomach, and even diarrhea. In addition to this, in various cases, such high consumption of alcohol may lead to poisoning, which may hinder an individual's movement and judgment.

The long-term health implications are also prevalent when one is addicted to alcohol. It reduces the immunity of the individual, thus making them prone to more health complications. Alcohol in excess can damage kidneys and may contribute to liver problems like hepatitis and cirrhosis.

The effects of alcohol on the heart are quite well-known. Alcohol can cause various problems like high blood pressure and even make you more prone to strokes.

Steps to Be Followed to Recover from Binge Alcohol Consumption

Accepting and acknowledging the situation is the foremost step in your recovery path (Image by Freepik)

The first and foremost step when you want to recover from such problems is accepting the situation and understanding the harm that it causes. Tips that may help you in your alcohol-quitting journey can be seeking help from therapists and taking part in new daily activities.

Seek Medical Help

Medical professionals can show you the pathway to quit drinking. Therapy can also be beneficial as it can provide strategies for total abstinence from drinking.

Ask for Support from Family

Often, family members can be the source of motivation for quitting alcohol. Informing them about your decision can help you get rid of it in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Add New Hobbies to your Daily Routine

Having a lot of free time can increase the desire to drink. Hence, finding new hobbies or keeping oneself busy with other activities can help in quitting.

In addition to this, setting limits on the amount of alcohol to be consumed can also be an effective way of controlling this situation. Pairing alcohol with food can actually help control your drinking, where the drink is savored at a slower pace, thus reducing the BAC.

Binge drinking is a common problem that is prevalent in young adults as well as older people. Anyone going through it should consider quitting drinking to get hold of your life.