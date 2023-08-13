Danny Jones's Son Hospitalized While On Holiday In Tenerife

Danny Jones's son Cooper had to be hospitalized recently following a health scare while the McFly lead singer and his family were vacationing in Tenerife.

The news was first broken by Danny's wife Georgia Jones who took to her Instagram account to share excerpts from the incident. In a series of Instagram stories, she spoke about what actually happened to Cooper.

She shared two pictures of Cooper in her stories, one before the incident and the other after it. In the first picture, she captioned, "He pretty quickly went from this," where the boy can be seen peacefully sleeping while a bucket of water is put in front of him.

In the next picture, Georgia captioned, "To this" where Danny Jones's son can be seen laying on a hospital bed. He was seen watching something on a screen while being hooked onto a tube extending from his hand.

In the same story, Georgia Jones also spoke about how brave Cooper had been through the whole situation.

What really happened to Danny Jones's son?

Danny Jones's son suffered dehydration while on a trip with family (Image via Georgia Jones/Instagram)

While on a trip with his family in Tenerife, Danny Jones had to pay an impromptu visit to the hospital when his son suffered dehydration and required medical care.

While he was there, Jones uploaded several pictures from their trip posing alongside his wife and kid. However, he was not the one who broke the news of his son's health condition.

His wife Georgia shared a series of Instagram stories, where she highlighted the incident. In one slide, she elaborated on the cause of Cooper's hospitalization and said:

"I guess they had to be so careful with dehydration in little ones in hot countries. He wasn't keeping water down so was pretty dehydrated and lethargic."

Who is Danny Jones?

Danny Jones was on a trip with his family in Tenerife when his son had to be hospitalized (Image via Instagram/Danny Jones)

Danny Jones is one of the lead singers of the English pop-rock band McFly. The band first came to prominence in 2004.

As a member of McFly, Danny Jones has several hits under his name. Besides being a singer he also occasionally played the guitar and harmonica.

Other than this, he is also known for his brief stints on several reality shows with the most recent ones being Celebrity Masterchef 2022 and The Voice Kids UK.

In 2014, Jones got married to his longtime partner Miss England, Georgia Horsley. Four years later, they were blessed with a baby boy whom they decided to name Cooper Alf Jones.

After the Jones family got back home safely, Georgia updated her Instagram followers about the same. She also assured that Cooper was feeling better than before and "was back to eating waffles and chocolate sauce." Therefore it is safe to say that Danny Jones's son was out of danger and was doing well.