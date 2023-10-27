Delay your caffeine intake by 90–120 minutes for optimal effects, advises Dr. Andrew Huberman

If you're someone who cannot start the day without your cup of joe, you have to know what Dr. Huberman has to say. The very first thing we reach for is a warm cup of coffee (and the daily dopamine phone scroll).

Renowned neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman has some crucial insights that may change your caffeine consumption habits. In one of his Huberman Lab Podcast episode, Dr. Huberman highlighted the importance of delaying caffeine intake by 90-120 minutes after waking up.

He broke it down how changing when we drink caffeine can change how it affects the body, energy and how we feel overall.

What is caffeine, and how does it work?

Holding the coffee for few hours can improve overall health. (Image via Unsplash/Alisha Hieb)

Caffeine be a popular energy booster found in coffee, tea, sodas and chocolate. It stops adenosine, chemical in the brain that makes us sleepy.

When caffeine blocks adenosine, it makes the brain jumpy and releases adrenaline, which makes us more focused and awake.

Dr. Andrew Huberman on game-changing impact of ‘delaying caffeine'

Helps avoid afternoon crash (Image via Unsplash/Adrian Swancer)

Caffeine boosts focus and keeps us alert, but timing is the key. Dr. Huberman says that the body naturally makes cortisol, a hormone that wakes us up, as soon as we open our eyes.

By delaying caffeine intake by 90-120 minutes, we allow the body to wake up naturally and produce cortisol without interfering with its natural rhythm. Next up, hold off on that caffeine to let your body soak it all up and work its magic.

When we guzzle caffeine right after waking up, it hits hard but can crash later, leaving us feeling drained and low on energy.

When we consume caffeine too quickly after waking up, it can lead to a sudden crash later in the day, leading to a slump in energy level. Many individuals report experiencing an energy slump in the afternoon despite consuming caffeine in the morning.

Timing is the key

Taking in the last caffeine by 2 or 3pm can be beneficial. (Image via Unsplash/Albert S)

Dr. Huberman suggests that strategic adjustment of caffeine timing can help overcome afternoon slump and provide a more sustained boost of energy throughout the day.

By delaying caffeine intake and consuming it during natural dips in the body's energy levels, we can maximize its impact and avoid sudden crashes.

He even advises paying attention to the body's response and adjusting the timing accordingly, as everyone's body is different. Delaying caffeine intake by 90-120 minutes after waking up can have significant benefits on overall well-being and energy level throughout the day.

By allowing the body to wake up naturally without interfering with its natural rhythm and ensuring full absorption of caffeine, we can experience a sustained and more effective boost of energy while avoiding a sudden crash. If it's difficult to wait, sip half a cup first, and save the rest for later.

Remember, find what works best for your body, and time it right for max gains. While making dietary or lifestyle changes, always listen to your body, and adjust timing to fit your own preferences and how you feel.

Dr. Huberman's insights offer a scientific and evidence-based approach to optimizing our caffeine intake for maximum benefits.