Did Nick Godejohn from The Act really have multiple personality disorder?

The Act is a true crime show that centers around Dee Dee Blanchard, her victim/daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and Nick Godejohn.

In 2015, the police started investigating the case of Dee Dee Blanchard. As the details of the case revealed, it was found that Gypsy was mentally and physically abused for her entire life. As a way of escaping, Gypsy and Nick, her boyfriend, who met on the internet, planned the murder of Dee Dee.

Gypsy was released from jail after serving eight years of sentence, however, Nicholas (Nick) continues to serve his life imprisonment. While Gypsy is recovering from abuse and resuming her normal life, Nick Godejohn's mental illness continues to make headlines.

Did Nick Godejohn from The Act have multiple personality disorder?

In a classic case of Munchausen by proxy, Gypsy was put in a wheelchair despite being able to walk. She was forced to take medications she didn't need. Additionally, her head was shaved to convince her friends, family, and community that she was suffering from muscular dystrophy, leukemia, and other ailments.

However, it appears that Nick appears to have multiple personality disorder, or different personas. In one of the episodes, Nick, played by Calum Worthy states:

"Actually, I think I do have multiple personalities. But don't worry, because there is a good one, it's me, Nick. But the other one is dark. Actually, he's a vampire; his name is Victor."

While The Act has added its own fictional portrayals, both Gypsy and Nicholas would use different personas.

Additionally, after psychologists examined Nick Godejohn, he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Due to his childhood difficulties and adjustment concerns, Nick appears to show deficiencies in social conduct. While it is unclear whether Nick Godejohn has split personality disorder, he did seem to assume a persona that was capable of doing 'evil' things.

Nick Godejohn continues to serve a life-long sentence. While many people think that Gypsy persuaded him to kill her mother, others and his attorneys think that his sentence is unfair. This makes some sympathize with his case and want his sentence to be further reduced. Additionally, it is speculated that he was unable to differentiate between reality and fantasy. Nick remains in prison and under observation.

