Different types of pears and their health benefits

Pears are popular bell-shaped fruits loved by many. They are available in various varieties and are known to contain beneficial plant compounds along with vitamins and minerals. Most of the varieties of this fruit are sweet in taste and are believed to prevent various chronic conditions.

In this article, we bring you a list of the different types of pears available in the market and discuss the benefits of these wonderful fruits.

Nutritional value of pears

Antioxidant compounds protect against free radicals (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Mast)

All varieties of this fruit are almost similar in their vitamins and minerals content. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a medium-sized pear contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 101 kcal

101 kcal Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Carbs: 27 grams

27 grams Fiber: 6 grams

6 grams Vitamin C: 12% of the Daily Value (DV)

12% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin K: 6% of DV

6% of DV Potassium: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Copper: 16% of DV

The amount of micronutrients slightly varies in each variety, but it's the benefits that matter the most. Naturally occurring compounds can help prevent various diseases and promote better health.

Types of pears

Some of the popular varieties of this fruit are:

Forelle Pear

Bosc Pear (also known as Kaiser Pear)

Bartlett Pear (also known as Williams pear, Williams' Bon Chrétien pear)

Taylor's Gold Pear (also known as Gold Pear, Taylor's Golden)

Anjous Pear (also known as Anjou, d'Anjou, Beurre d'Anjou, Green Anjou, Red Anjou)

Asian Pear (also known as nashi pear, Japanese pear, Korean pear, Taiwan Pear, sand pear, or apple pear)

Comice

These varieties differ in taste, texture, and sweetness. Some of them are only grown in certain parts of the world, and many varieties are quite expensive than the others.

Benefits of pears

Here are some amazing benefits these fruits might offer:

1) Brain Health

Pears contain several naturally occurring beneficial compounds, including:

lutein

zeaxanthin

anthocyanins

Most fruits are rich in plant flavonoids. A study by INSERM in Bordeaux, France, has associated these compounds with improved brain functions.

Antioxidants present in these fruits can prevent premature aging by fighting off free radicals that cause oxidative damage to our cells. Pears can also be considered among the best foods to boost brain and memory. Several of these compounds have anti-inflammatory properties and can prevent chronic inflammatory diseases, including joint pain, hair loss, and chronic fatigue.

2) Heart Health

Flavonoids, procyanidins, and quercetin are some of the compounds present in pears that are associated with a lower risk of heart attack and myocardial infarctions.

The naturally occurring compounds may also help reduce the levels of bad LDL levels and VLDL cholesterol. These fruits can also have long-term positive effects on hypertensive patients and might also help lower blood pressure without medications.

Consuming pears can help in overall well-being and improved health. Including them along with other fruits in a fruit salad is one of the best ways to get all the benefits of this fruit. You can also use them in cooked recipes.

Which types of pears are beneficial for health?

Fruits contain anti-inflammatory compounds (Image via Unsplash/Quin Engle)

Analyzing the nutritional content of all the varieties of this fruit mentioned on the USDA website, it can be said that they do not vary much. In general, fruits provide essential vitamins and minerals required for various metabolic functions.

It's also true that certain varieties are generally found in selective regions and are rare. In terms of health, it is recommended to buy whichever seasonal variety is available in the local market. The negligible difference in their nutritional content does not matter when it comes to overall health. It is always the best to choose organic and fresh varieties for better health.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

