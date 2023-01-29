Dig into the Fantastic Benefits of Fig

If you're wondering about the health benefits of figs, you have come to the right place. Figs, the delicious fruit of the ficus tree, have been enjoyed by humans for centuries.

The ficus tree is native to the Middle East and Mediterranean. The tiny fruits, which resemble teardrops, have edible purple or green shells and pink sweet flesh inside. The entire fruit can be consumed year round, either fresh or dried.

As a result of their inherent sweetness, figs are often used as a sugar substitute. Alternately, they make for a nutritious and tasty snack. Really, it's incredible how many positive effects on health this tiny bit of nature has.

What are Figs?

Figs, an edible fruit of the ficus tree, is a relative of mulberry. Typically, the middle of a fresh fig is soft while the seeds are crunchy. Because of its unusual consistency, the fruit is delicious when eaten without any preparation.

Figs are popularly consumed in their dried form, when the seeds become crunchier, and the flesh dries out. As they're only available during certain times of the year, fresh figs quickly go bad. Dried figs, though, are a year-round treat. As a natural sweetener, they're frequently included in healthy diets as a substitute for white table sugar.

Nutrition in Figs

Figs are one of the yummiest fruits, sweet enough to replace sugar in your recipes. (Image via Pexels/Tijana Drndarski)

There are many benefits of figs, as they contain a plethora of vitamins and minerals in good amounts. They're also a rich source of antioxidants called phytonutrients. Figs contain a lot of healthy nutrients, including soluble fiber and natural sugars.

Iron is the one mineral everyone needs, especially growing girls and women. Figs are a powerhouse of iron. Fresh and dried figs are equally nutritious. They contain many beneficial nutrients, including potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, antioxidant vitamins A, L, and many others.

Read about why figs are good for health here.

What are the Health Benefits of Figs?

The benefits of figs can be traced back to the fruit's high fiber content. Fiber in the diet is useful for regulating blood sugar and facilitating digestion. Figs are rich in antioxidants, which fight free radical damage and postpone the onset of age-related symptoms.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of figs:

1) Digestive Health

There are many different varieties of figs, two of which are green and purple varieties. (Image via Pexels/Lumn)

Figs are great for the digestive system and help with constipation. If you have constipation, try soaking two or three figs in water overnight and eating them with honey in the morning.

One of the major benefits of figs is the sheer amount of dietary fiber they provide. It's enough to help prevent and treat constipation. It helps stools pass more easily by increasing their volume. Fig's dietary fiber helps with diarrhoea and calms the GI tract in general.

To get the digestive system back in order, a high-fiber diet is necessary, and figs are an absolute necessity, as they prevent you from overeating by making you feel full for longer.

2) Heart Health

One of the more important benefits of figs is their ability to lower blood triglyceride levels.

Triglycerides, which are essentially tiny globules of fat in the blood, are a major contributor to cardiovascular disease. Additionally, antioxidants present in figs eliminate free radicals that clog coronary arteries and lead to coronary heart disease.

Figs' phenols and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help lower cardiovascular disease risk too.

3) Lower Cholesterol Level

Figs are extremely beneficial for heart health and cholesterol level. (Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

The soluble fiber pectin found in figs has been shown to lower cholesterol. The cholesterol in digestive system is flushed out by the fiber in figs, which is then eliminated in stool.

One of the best benefits of figs is that they're an excellent source of vitamin B6, which is used in the creation of the happy chemical serotonin. There's a direct correlation between this serotonin and improved mood and reduced cholesterol levels.

4) Cure for Anemia

Figs are one of the best natural cures for anemia. (Image via Pexels/Vanessa Loring)

One of the best benefits of figs for females is its ability to reduce anemia. Figs being a rich source of iron are one of the best foods you can have to naturally increase iron levels in your body.

As many females suffer from mild to moderate anemia, figs are especially beneficial for women. Consumption of dried figs has been shown to increase blood hemoglobin level.

Iron level should be monitored in all women, especially those who're menstruating or pregnant, adolescents, or children. Eating figs will help you recover faster from illness or surgery by boosting your iron level.

5) Strong Bones

The calcium, potassium, and magnesium found in figs are beneficial to bone health. Bone density is increased and bone loss, which occurs naturally with age, is slowed by eating figs. Bone health depends on calcium, and figs are a great source of the mineral.

Because of the potassium in figs, their high-salt diet-induced increase in urinary calcium loss is mitigated. Maintaining healthy bone mass is helped by that.

Read about these calcium-rich foods to make your bones stronger.

Apart from the above, there're many other health benefits of figs. They're a rich source of antioxidants that prevent high blood pressure, hypertension, macular degeneration, piles, and many other conditions. If you want to improve your overall health, you should definitely include figs in your diet.

