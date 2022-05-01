7 Reasons Why Figs are Good for You: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Figs are a one-of-a-kind fruit that resembles a teardrop. They're roughly the size of a thumb, contain hundreds of tiny seeds, and have a purple or green peel that can be eaten. The pink flesh of the fruit has a gentle, sweet flavor.

Because fresh figs are delicate and perishable, they are frequently dried to prolong their lives. This results in a pleasant and nutrient-dense dried fruit that may be enjoyed throughout the year.

Figs have been used to treat health problems involving the endocrine, reproductive, and respiratory systems, as well as the digestive system. Since ancient times, figs have been connected with good health.

Nutrition fact file of figs

Figs have a low-calorie count. Fresh figs contain only 74 calories per 100 grams and are extremely high in soluble dietary fiber, important minerals, and a variety of plant chemicals that contribute to therapeutic health effects.

Figs are high in antioxidant flavonoids and include carotenes, luteins, tannins, chlorogenic acids, and vitamins A, E, and K, which help to scavenge free radicals and prevent diseases like cancer and diabetes by reducing inflammation.

Fresh figs are also high in B vitamins such as niacin, pyridoxine, folates, and pantothenic acid, which act as co-factors in metabolism.

Minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, copper, potassium, selenium, and zinc are abundant in dried figs.

Health benefits offered by figs

Figs, whether fresh or dry, are beneficial to your health. In some cultures, figs have long been connected with good health and longevity. Research has backed up some of the claims about figs' health advantages.

Now that you know figs are power-packed with nutrients, continue on to learn about the various advantages they can provide:

1) Preventing cell damage

Despite their high sugar content, figs are abundant in antioxidants. Fresh and dried figs include phytochemical components such as phenolic acids and flavonoids, according to the researchers.

Antioxidants may aid in the prevention or reduction of free radical-induced cell damage. Free radicals are pollutants that humans are exposed to in the environment, such as air pollution or cigarette smoke. Antioxidants are thought to aid in the reduction of oxidative stress (damage) induced by free radicals.

2) Figs are gut friendly

People regularly use fig syrup to treat constipation because of the fruit's laxative characteristics and fiber content. The majority of constipation symptoms are eased by figs, like stomach pain and discomfort.

3) May aid in cancer prevention

There has been little research specifically on the antioxidant properties of figs. Nonetheless, one study discovered antioxidant chemicals in fig extracts that may aid in cancer prevention.

When fig extracts were exposed to breast cancer cells in an in vitro investigation, they demonstrated strong antioxidant and anti-cancer activity. However, further research is needed to completely comprehend the connection between figs and breast cancer.

4) Regulating blood pressure

Many of us take too much sodium (salt) from manufactured meals. High salt intake can lead to potassium deficiency, and this imbalance can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension).

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables, such as fresh figs, naturally raises potassium levels and is thus recommended for blood pressure management.

In researching the effects of fig extract on animals, blood pressure levels were shown to be lower in both normal and hypertensive subjects.

5) Help in weight management

Figs, which are naturally high in dietary fiber and packed with vitamins and minerals, can help you enhance the nutritional density of your diet and, as a result, help you lose weight.

High-fiber foods give you a feeling of fullness and can help you lose weight by reducing appetite and cravings, while important nutrients help you regulate your blood pressure.

6) Improve bone density

Figs are high in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, all of which are beneficial to bone health. Figs are particularly high in calcium, containing 3.2 times more than other fruits, according to some studies.

Potassium can help prevent calcium output in the urine, which is induced by a high-salt diet. This, in turn, aids in the retention of calcium in the bones, potentially lowering the incidence of osteoporosis.

7) Promotes healthy heart

Fiber and potassium are both good for removing extra fat from the body and lowering blood pressure. This can significantly improve your heart's health.

In addition to these two benefits, figs are high in antioxidants, which assist in minimizing free radicals while also lowering triglycerides and bad cholesterol. As a result, your heart will become stronger and live longer.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like figs? Yess!! No, not a fan 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy