From bloating to bowel strain: understanding the symptoms of constipation

The symptoms of constipation affect millions of individuals on a daily basis, making it a prevalent health problem. While lifestyle factors like inadequate physical activity and an unhealthy diet are common causes, an underlying medical condition or medication use may also contribute to it.

If you experience symptoms of constipation, such as infrequent bowel movement, hard or lumpy stools, difficulty in passing stools, abdominal pain or discomfort, and a feeling of incomplete bowel movement, it is crucial to seek medical assistance from your doctor.

Signs of Constipation: Everything you need to know

1) Bloating pain

Bloating is a feeling of fullness like you've eaten too much. You might notice it in your abdomen or chest. It can be caused by eating too much, but sometimes bloating is just a symptom of something else going on in your body.

If you are bloating with constipation, it means that food isn't moving through your digestive tract as quickly as it should. Although this feeling of fullness makes it hard for other symptoms of constipation to make themselves known, it also prevents them from being relieved quickly.

To get some relief, you can even try some of these anti-bloating food in your diet.

bloating/stomach ache is a common symptom. (Image via pexels / polina zimmerman)

2) Bowel strain

Bowel strain is a symptom of constipation that can be painful and uncomfortable. It's common for people who are constipated to experience bowel strain at some point, but if you're experiencing pain in your abdomen or back after going to the bathroom, then it's likely that you have a bowel strain.

bowel strain can cause lot of medical issues. (Image via pexels / cottonbro studio)

Bowel strain occurs when there is too much pressure on your rectum during elimination, meaning that when you try to poop (or have a bowel movement), things won't come out right away.

This may be because there isn't enough water in the stool or because of hard stools that don't break up easily when they're passed through the anus. The result? Painful cramping as well as bleeding from straining too hard on occasion!

3) Diarrhea

Diarrhea is one of the most common symptoms of constipation, but it's also caused by many other things. Diarrhea can be caused by:

overflow diarrhea. (Image via pexels / mart production)

Food poisoning (like E. coli and salmonella)

Food allergies or intolerances, like lactose intolerance or gluten sensitivity

Infections such as viral gastroenteritis (stomach flu) or bacterial infections in your intestines like Clostridium difficile (C-diff), rotavirus, shigella bacteria and campylobacteriosis

Medications including antibiotics and laxatives

If you're experiencing diarrhea, some of these tips and treatments for diarrhea might help. Please see a doctor immediately as these could indicate an urgent medical condition

4) Flatulence

Flatulence is the release of gas from your digestive tract. It can occur at any point along your digestive system and may be caused by swallowed air or the breakdown of undigested food in your large intestine (colon).

Flatus can be embarrassing and uncomfortable for some people, but it's not dangerous and there is usually nothing to worry about. Flatulence usually occurs when you swallow too much air while eating or drinking, which causes bloating in your abdomen and releases gas into your rectum (back passage).

Flatulence is a common symptom of constipation. (Image via pexels / polina zimmerman)

If you are experiencing symptoms of constipation such as bloating after every meal, this could be due to an intolerance to certain foods or simply overeating.

Symptoms of constipation are always the same

It's important to understand that there are many different reasons why you might be constipated, but the symptoms of constipation are always the same. Some people experience more severe symptoms than others, but if you have any of these issues with your bowel movements, it's time to seek medical attention:

Infrequent bowel movements (less than three times per week) or hard stools that are difficult to pass

Abdominal bloating or pain after eating

Feeling like your stomach is swollen and full after a meal

if the pain is too severe it is important to get it checked. (Image via pexels / karolina grabowska)

If you are suffering from bloating and pain in your abdomen, it's important to see a doctor immediately. While some symptoms of constipation can be treated with over-the-counter laxatives or fiber supplements, others may require prescription medications or even surgery if they cause complications.

Poll : 0 votes