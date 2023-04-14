Best anti-bloating foods for your stomach

Anti-bloating foods can reduce stomach bloating and improve digestion and gut health. Stomach bloating is associated with various gut disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), food allergies and food sensitivities.

Bloating is usually not associated with serious health problems and is often caused by certain foods. In a study published in the journal Advances in Therapy, it was reported that at least 30% of the population faces bloating issues. In this article, we list the best anti-bloating foods to include in a regular diet.

Anti-bloating foods to include in anti-bloat diet

Foods that promote digestion and gut health are preferred in an anti-bloat diet. Probiotic-rich foods keep the gut healthy and are considered best for the stomach. Try including the following foods:

1) Yogurt

Yogurt is rich in vitamins and minerals and promotes gut health. (Image via Unsplash/Sara Cervera)

Yogurt is one of the best anti-bloating foods. It's versatile and can be consumed with oatmeal, fruits and nuts. Yogurt is made from milk through fermentation using lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus) and bifidobacteria. Other beneficial bacterial strains also participate in the process.

Yogurt can help relieve symptoms of constipation and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). It's low on lactose and can be consumed by lactose-intolerant individuals. Sugar-free yogurt is better than sweetened one.

2) Berries

Berries are superfoods that promote growth of good gut bacteria and can be considered among anti-bloating foods.

They're also among the fiber-rich foods to include in your diet. Berries are also known to prevent dementia and mental decline. Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries are some of the most popular ones. Berries can be added to baked goods, fruit salads, Greek yogurt and oatmeal.

3) Kiwis

Kiwis are an amazing source of vitamin C. (Image via Unsplash/Lesly Juarez)

Kiwis are among the best anti-bloating foods. They're also known to prevent blood clots and strokes.

Kiwis increase activity of white blood cells and strengthen the immune system. They can be added to salads, oatmeal, chia pudding and smoothies. Kiwis are also among the best foods to maximize your vitamin C intake.

4) Oatmeal

Oatmeal is among the best anti-bloating foods. They're also among the foods that help with constipation.

Oats are naturally gluten-free and hence do not cause bloating or discomfort. Oatmeal is the best replacement for gluten-rich foods like wheat. Oats are versatile and can be used to prepare sweet and savory dishes.

Anti-bloating drinks

Kombucha promotes gut health and prevents stomach bloating. (Image via Unsplash/Katherine Sousa)

The following drinks can help reduce bloating and promote digestion:

1) Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented drink made with tea and is among the best anti-bloating foods.

Sugar and yeast are involved in the fermentation process. It's fermented for a week during which beneficial bacteria grow in the liquid and consume the sugar. Lactic acid bacteria are the major bacteria involved in the process.

These microbes also produce B vitamins. It's a popular drink in Eastern Asia.

2) Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink that promotes digestion. (Image via Unsplash/The Humble Co.)

Kefir is among the best anti-bloating foods. It's a type of fermented milk-based beverage made by fermenting kefir grains.

It's one of the best probiotic drinks and can be prepared with a milk base or water base for vegans. It contains several vitamins produced by microbes. The vitamins and minerals present in milk also contribute to its nutritional benefits.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

