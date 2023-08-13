Dips: Form, precautions and muscles worked doing dips

Ever wondered - what are the muscles worked doing dips? Dips are an incredible addition to your workout routine, offering a multitude of benefits for various muscle groups.

In this article, we get to know more about dips and explore the muscles worked doing dips so that you can make the most out of this fantastic exercise.

What are dips, and why are they awesome?

Bodyweight dips (Photo via Kate Trysh/Unsplash)

Dips are bodyweight exercises that involve lowering and raising the body using the strength of your arms.

They're typically performed on parallel bars or sturdy platforms, making them accessible for both gym-goers and those who prefer to exercise at home. Dips are known for their ability to engage multiple muscles simultaneously, making them an efficient and effective workout choice.

Dips: A full body engagement

Full body reverse dips (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Dips are the real deal when it comes to a full body workout experience. They primarily target the upper body, especially the triceps, chest and shoulders.

Additionally, dips engage the muscles in the core and back, providing stability and balance throughout the exercise. So, get ready to sculpt and strengthen multiple muscle groups with this power-packed movement!

Muscles worked doing dips

Dips for triceps (Image via Pexels/Sinitta Leunen)

Triceps: These muscles, located on the back of the upper arms, play a significant role in extending your elbows during dips.

Chest: Say hello to a firmer and stronger chest. The muscles worked doing dips engage the pectoral muscles, helping you achieve that well-defined chest you've been aiming for.

Shoulders: Get ready to raise the bar on your shoulder strength. Dips target the anterior deltoids, which are the front muscles of the shoulders.

Core: Brace yourself for a killer core workout. While getting those muscles worked doing dips, the core muscles contract to stabilize the body throughout the movement.

Back: Strengthen your back muscles, and enhance your posture with dips. They engage the muscles in your upper back, helping you achieve a more balanced and toned physique.

Tips for proper dip form

Ideal form for dips (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

To maximize the benefits of muscles worked doing dips and minimize the risk of injury, it's essential to maintain proper form.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Position your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart on the bars or platforms.

Lower your body in a controlled manner, ensuring that the elbows bend to about 90 degrees.

Keep your chest open and shoulders down to prevent unnecessary strain.

Engage the core muscles to maintain stability throughout the exercise.

Push through your palms to extend your elbows, and return to the starting position.

Dips: From beginner to advanced

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned fitness enthusiast, dips can be adapted to suit your fitness level.

If you're new to dips, start with assisted dips using a resistance band or a dip machine. As you progress, you can transition to bodyweight dips and even add additional weights to challenge yourself further.

Safety considerations

Do not attemp with arm injuries (Image via Freepik/Senivpetro)

As with any exercise, safety is of utmost importance. If you have any pre-existing shoulder or elbow issues, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional or fitness trainer before attempting dips.

Additionally, if you experience pain or discomfort during dips, stop immediately, and seek guidance from a professional.