Disorganized thinking: The common symptom that characterises schizophrenia

Disorganized thinking can be seen in multiple mental health issues but is often an indicator of schizohprenia.

Have you ever found yourself having thoughts that simply moves all over the place and seem to disappear out of nowhere? If you are experiencing that, it may be because of disorganized thinking, a cognitive dysfunction where thoughts gets mixed up. You lose track of their connections or find it challenging to stick to a common topic or line of thought.

This is very similar to having a mind tangled with strings, and, as a result, it's very difficult to sort out ideas. Schizophrenia is a complex psychological condition that plays tricks on how individuals feel, think and perceive the world around them.

Disorganized thought disorder is like traffic in the brain in which the signals that control the thoughts are ill-adjusted, resulting in a state of confusion.

Common disorganized thinking examples and signs

Your thought becomes significantly disorganized and disordered. (Image via Vecteezy/Ahasanara Akter)

An important aspect of disorganised thinking is the constant difficulty in sticking to a particular topic.

For instance, a person is engaging in a conversation about spirituality suddenly starts to speak about animals without any specific reason, leaving those around them feeling confused.

Yet another sign of disorganised thinking is word salad, where words are used with no logical basis. Someone experiencing disorganised thinking will say, "mountains, rains, cold and wet," and not "rains in mountains are cold and wet." This is a very common sign of schizohprenia.

As your thoughts and behaviors are connected, disorganized thinking mirrors in disorganised behavior as well. Imagine this; you are trying to prepare a meal while adding ingredients for three distinct recipes. That's how disorganised behavior feels like. It can result in actions that doesn't make sense in a given situation.

What can I do to manage disorganised thinking?

Disordered thought can influence how you perceive the world. (Image via Vecteezy/Sirijit Jongcharoenkulchai)

Finding a way out of disorganized thinking can be challenging, for the individual facing it as well as for people near them. It's similar to solving a puzzle in wich the pieces keeps on altering their shapes.

However, with the necessary guidance, understanding and timely treatment, it's possible to untangle the knots and make perfect sense of the tangled thoughts. When we think of the types of schizophrenia, disorganized thinking can manifest in different ways.

Asking for help is a necessity. Therapists along with psychiatrists are highly skilled professionals with the right tools to deal with the complexities of disorganized thinking.

A mixture of therapy, medication and conducive environments can help in moving towards clarity. It's also important to note that disordered thought patterns can also be seen in other mental health issues, but only a practitioner can help you identify the difference.

In short, disorganised thinking can be felt like a wild rollercoaster ride in the mind. It typically doesn't stick to a straight pathway and often makes uncertain turns. But with the right understanding and guidance, the wild ride of disorganised thinking can prove to be a smoother experience.

With professional guidance, you or your loved ones can participate in communication with others. Disorganized thinking can influence social interactions, making it difficult for you to social and co-regulate.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

