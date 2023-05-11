Signs of Schizophrenia: how recognition precedes treatment

Signs of Schizophrenia represent a clear break from reality. The most severe condition we currently treat in psychiatry is schizophrenia. It goes well beyond hallucinations. It's a condition where the person's primary issue is psychosis. You cannot distinguish between what is real and what is not real when you have psychosis.

In the US, there are more than 1% of the population who have schizophrenia. Schizophrenia can strike anyone at any age, and it can strike men and women equally.

Recognizing positive signs of Schizophrenia

The experience of schizophrenia is distinct for everyone, and you may find your symptoms alter over time. Signs of Schizophrenia are typically divided into "positive" and "negative" categories.

This is not to say that they are "good" or "bad." Positive symptoms are things that schizophrenia may add to your life, such as hallucinations and delusions. The things it may take away, such as energy and problem-solving abilities, are known as negative symptoms. Hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, and speech are examples of positive symptoms. All of these are forms of psychosis:

a) Hallucinations

When you have hallucinations, you perceive unreal sounds, sights, sensations, tastes, or odors. The most frequent type of hallucination is hearing voices. These voices may speak to or about you and may issue commands to you.

b) Delusions

Delusions are strange beliefs that you hold but others do not find to be true. You can have paranoid delusions when you think that other people are out to get you (for instance, that the government is attempting to find you).

You can also think you possess amazing powers, including the capacity to read minds. You might also experience the delusion of grandeur and believe you have the powers of a God.

c) Disorganised thinking and speech

You may feel your thoughts are racing, and friends may notice that you constantly change the topic of conversation, go off on tangents, are easily distracted, or laugh at irrational times. You may speak in an unusual way, perhaps using words that only you understand.

Recognizing negative signs of Schizophrenia

Acute episodes of schizophrenia frequently precede its negative symptoms by several years. The 'prodromal stage' of schizophrenia is marked by these initial negative symptoms. The prodromal phase symptoms typically begin gradually and worsen with time.

They include the individual's increasing social withdrawal. They might stop caring about their hygiene or appearance. It might be challenging to determine whether a set of symptoms is related to the onset of schizophrenia. They might originate from something else. Among the negative signs are:

Losing interest and motivation in relationships

Lack of motivation to leave the house and a change in sleeping habits

Less likely to initiate discussions or believe they have nothing to talk

Changes in facial expression or affect are a frequent sign of schizophrenia. This is most frequently referred to as the flattened or dull affect and is a decrease of the normal range of expressions. There isn't always melancholy or a package of other depression symptoms linked with it, unlike the flat affect in depression.

Others start to display an odd affect. They might start to smirk or smile a little bit all the time, regardless of the topic, or they might start to grimace a little bit, even though they're not hurt.

Schizophrenia currently has no known cure. The goal of treatment is to lessen the impact of signs of schizophrenia. A child or adult with severe signs of schizophrenia can require hospitalization if their symptoms are extremely severe.

Medication, psychoeducation, family interventions, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and psychosocial rehabilitation (such as life skills training) are some of the effective treatment options available for people with signs of schizophrenia. People with schizophrenia, as well as their family and/or caregivers, must get treatment in a recovery-oriented manner that gives patients autonomy over their care.

