Diverticula, which develops in the colon's lining and become inflamed or infected, is the hallmark of the disorder known as diverticulitis. For an early diagnosis and successful treatment of diverticulitis, it is essential to recognize the symptoms. This article discusses the typical symptoms of diverticulitis and emphasizes the significance of getting medical help.

Image via Pexels

1. Abdominal Pain and Tenderness

Diverticulitis's main symptom is abdominal pain. The lower left side of the abdomen is where the discomfort is most concentrated, however, it can also happen elsewhere.

The discomfort may be accompanied by soreness to the touch and is frequently described as persistent or cramp-like. Different people can experience different levels of pain, ranging from slight discomfort to severe and incapacitating pain.

2. Changes in Bowel Habits

Changes in bowel habits might result from diverticulitis. While some people may experience constipation, others may experience episodes of diarrhea. There may occasionally be periods of diarrhea and constipation that alternate. A feeling of urgency or an incomplete bowel movement may accompany the changes in bowel habits. For the purpose of spotting probable diverticulosis flare-ups or consequences, it is essential to pay close attention to these alterations.

3. Fever and Chills

People may have a fever when diverticulosis becomes severe or causes an infection. A fever is defined as a body temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or above. Chills—a sudden feeling of coldness and shivering—are frequently experienced alongside fever. These systemic symptoms necessitate rapid medical attention because they show that the body is reacting to an underlying infection or inflammatory disease.

4. Nausea and Vomiting (Diverticulitis)

Diverticulitis occasionally results in nausea and vomiting. People may have a continuous urge to vomit or feel queasy all the time. When an infection is present or when there are flare-ups, nausea, and vomiting may be more noticeable. These signs and symptoms call for close observation and management because they can contribute to loss of appetite and dehydration.

5. Abdominal Distention and Bloating

Bloating and abdominal distention are side effects of diverticulosis. The colon's infection and inflammation can make the abdomen look enlarged or distended. Feelings of satiety, discomfort, and increased gas output may result from this.

Following meals or when following particular dietary regimens, abdominal bloating could be more apparent. It's critical to distinguish these symptoms from those of other digestive disorders and get the necessary medical attention.

For an early diagnosis and successful care of diverticulosis, it is essential to recognize the symptoms. It is critical to speak with a healthcare provider if you develop abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, fever, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal distention.

Diverticulosis is often treated with dietary changes, symptom-management drugs, and, in more serious cases, hospitalization and maybe surgical intervention. The symptoms of diverticulosis can be lessened and its complications can be avoided with quick medical intervention.

Poll : 0 votes