DIY skin whitening: 6 ways to get even toned and flawless skin at home

Very often we get tanned or have an uneven skin tone because of not taking proper measures against the UV rays of the sun or being exposed to pollutants, which harm the epidermis. More melanin is produced as a result of which our skin gets dark.

De-tanning and skin whitening procedures can be very expensive and not everyone can afford to opt for them. However, with these DIY skin whitening techniques, you can use common home ingredients to lighten your tone, and moisturize and nourish your skin whilst saving your precious time and money!

8 DIY Skin Whitening techniques

1. Milk, Honey, and Lime Face Mask

DIY white whitening with milk, honey and lime (Image by freepik)

Lime juice can be used to address a variety of skin issues, including oil removal, black spot reduction, and complexion brightening. Dairy products such as milk contain lactic acid which naturally whitens skin, and honey has antimicrobial properties. Therefore the combination of lime, milk, and honey can work wonders for your skin and face. Here are the steps to create a milk, honey, and lime face mask:

In a bowl, add one tablespoon of honey.

Take one tablespoon of lime juice and add some milk- mix them well.

Wash your face and then apply this mixture.

Let it stay for 20-30 mins. When you feel the stickiness of it, wash it with lukewarm water.

Apply this face mask thrice a week for good results.

2. Face mask with Yogurt and Honey

DIY skin whitening with yogurt and honey (Image by freepik)

Steps to make this DIY skin-whitening face mask :

Take 2-4 tablespoons of plain yogurt (make sure to not use the flavored ones or the ones with additives).

Add one tablespoon of honey and mix in a small bowl.

After mixing properly, apply it on your face. Keep it for 10 minutes and then wash it off with some warm water.

You will notice a brighter and even skin tone after consistent use.

3. Coffee or Tea

DIY skin whitening with coffee beans (Image by wayhomestudio on Freepik)

Not only can you consume these beverages, but you can also make a face mask out of them to deal with your hyperpigmentation. Making a coffee/tea face mask is quite easy.

All you have to do is grind the coffee/tea and apply it on your face and skin

Let the coffee or tea paste sit on the hyper-pigmented or affected areas for 10-15 minutes after which you can rinse it off with hot water.

4. Sandalwood

DIY skin whitening with sandalwood is an ancient remedy (Image by Emily Bauman /Unsplash)

Sandalwood has been used for ages and is very effective when it comes to skin lightening and improving skin complexion. Furthermore, it can also help in treating rashes, acne, tan, and other skin conditions. Here is a DIY skin-whitening recipe with sandalwood :

Take some milk and add one tablespoon of sandalwood and almond powder.

Make it into a thick paste in a bowl.

Apply the mix on clear skin and let it sit for 30 minutes.

Wash with warm water and do not forget to moisturize.

Enjoy white and uneven skin, smoother and fairer than ever.

5. Potato juice

DIY skin whitening with potato juice for clear skin (Image by user18526052 on Freepik)

Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, which can remove dead skin cells and also bleach the skin. Use its juice to lighten your skin and get an even tone.

Steps to follow :

Take a potato and chop it into small pieces or grate it to squeeze out the juice.

Rub the small potato pieces or the juice on the hyper-pigmented areas of your face and body.

Leave it for ten minutes and then wash it out with lukewarm water.

6. Cucumber

DIY skin whitening with cucumber (Image by senivpetro on Freepik)

Cucumber is a cooling agent and can reduce skin inflammation as well as bleach and lighten your skin at the same time.

Steps :

Slice a cucumber into small and fine pieces.

Place the slices on the affected areas one by one.

Let it stay for 20-30 minutes.

Try and relax because if you move the pieces will fall out.

Wash with mildly hot water and enjoy an even skin tone.

The next time you're outside in the sun, remember to protect yourself from UV rays by wearing appropriate protective attire and most importantly—sunscreen.

Self-care is essential and you can easily look beautiful and detox your skin while relaxing at home with these homemade skin-whitening procedures.

Remember to consult a dermatologist immediately if you experience skin conditions or allergies to prevent scarring or other complications.