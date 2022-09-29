DeKaylin Zecharius AKA DK Metcalf's Diet and Workout Routine

For those of you who don’t know, DeKaylin Zecharius, aka DK Metcalf, is a professional American football wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL). After playing college football in Mississippi and Ole Miss, he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

To keep him strong physically, DK knows the need to build muscle. This is why he puts in the hours at the gym and has a workout plan that pushes him outside of his comfort zone.

DK Metcalf Workout Routine

For DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf, mental preparation is a big part of his success as an athlete. Football is 75 percent mental and 25 percent physical—it's all about your mind in the game. Everybody in the game is big, strong, and fast, but if you perfect your mental game, then you'll be a great player. For DK Metcalf, preparing physically helps him mentally because he knows that he'd be then be at his best on the field.

DK Metcalf believes that whether you're doing strength training, running, or yoga, you'll get the most out of your workout if you're in the right mindset.

Recovery is an important part of DK Metcalf's daily routine because he knows how important it is for his performance as an athlete. TheraBand plays a huge role in his routine. He works with it around workouts, practices, and games, but he also makes sure to prioritize his recovery.

At home, he uses a hyperbaric chamber to increase the amount of oxygen in his blood and tissues. He also enjoys using the Theragun—his favorite spot to hit is his hamstring.

DK Metcalf Diet Routine

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Metcalf revealed that he hired a private chef to cook low-carb meals for him. He avoided processed sugars and fats, preferring proteins and vegetables. Even from an early age, Metcalf found ways to curb his sweet tooth with caramel ice lattes from Starbucks.

For breakfast, he usually has a veggie omelette with bacon and fruit.

For lunch and dinner, he eats some combination of lean protein—whether that's chicken or fish—and vegetables. He loves sweet baked beans, but balance is also important to him. Even though he's trying to eat healthy most of the time, especially during the season, he does indulge in his guilty pleasures.

Wrapping Up

DK Metcalf is one of the best players, that’s for sure. He trains so hard and with such high intensity that he’s able to survive on a diet that most fitness buffs would shy away from in fear of not reaching their fitness goals.

It’s safe to say that DK Metcalf is unfazed by training at such an extreme level because he finds being lean and fit is more rewarding than anything. Plus, this type of diet fits his personality because he’s just one big bundle of energy who thrives off his insane workouts.

