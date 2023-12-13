Do you have chronic cough? It may be a serious problem

Chronic cough is a problem that lots of people have to deal with. You might think you're alone or perhaps you've been told it's all in your head. Many times, this can be a temporary problem you'll recover from quickly, but sometimes it can signal something much worse.

For some people, however, chronic cough is much more than that. It is an ongoing problem that wastes away their lives with annoyance. You may have the same problem.

What is chronic cough?

Can last longer than two weeks (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Chronic cough is a cough that lasts longer than two weeks. Coughing is a natural response to irritation, injury or infection in the airways; it helps clear mucus and other debris from your lungs so you can breathe easier.

A chronic cough may be caused by an underlying condition such as asthma, bronchitis or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). It can also be triggered by smoking tobacco products.

Who gets a chronic cough?

Affects the elderly as well. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Chronic cough is a common problem, affecting people of all ages. It can occur at any age, but it's most common in children and the elderly. Chronic cough is also more likely to affect people with asthma or lung disease than those without these conditions.

Coughing is one of the body's ways of trying to clear out something that irritates the airways, for example, a virus or bacteria that has made you sick. In many cases, this will help you feel better quickly as well as prevent others from catching whatever bug it was that made you sick in the first place!

But sometimes things get stuck in your throat or chest cavity (airways). It causes chronic coughing spells that last longer than usual and don't seem to go away on their own even though there are no active infections present anymore.

How is chronic cough treated?

Home remedies are more effective (Image via Unsplash/ Arwin Neil Baichoo)

There are several ways to deal with chronic cough. Your doctor may recommend:

Medications. Certain medications can help reduce your cough and relieve congestion, including antihistamines and decongestants. You should talk to your doctor before taking any medications, especially if you're pregnant or breastfeeding; some drugs aren't safe for these groups of people.

Lifestyle changes. Making some simple changes in your daily routine can make a big difference when it comes to managing chronic coughs:

Exercise regularly (but not right after eating). Breathing exercises can also be helpful if you have asthma or other respiratory conditions that cause shortness of breath during physical activity. These exercises will increase airflow through the lungs while minimizing stress on the chest muscles during exercise (which would otherwise squeeze down on those same airways).

Avoid mouth-breathing. If you're having trouble breathing, try to breathe through your nose rather than your mouth. This will help keep bacteria from entering the lungs and causing infection.

Home remedies for chronic cough

Use a humdifier to remove dust/allergies (Image via Unsplash/ Ulla Shinami)

Use a humidifier. A humidifier will add moisture to the air, which can help with your cough.

Use a saline nasal spray. Saline sprays are available over-the-counter and can help clear out your sinuses and make it easier for you to breathe without coughing so much.

Try using a vaporizer or steam inhaler in addition to using other remedies like those above. This combination may be especially effective for chronic coughs caused by asthma or allergies because it helps open up airways that have become inflamed due to these conditions' irritants (such as pollen).

If your cough is accompanied by a fever, you may have an infection. If the cough doesn't go away in two weeks, see a doctor.

If you have a chronic cough, it can be difficult to know what to do. You may feel like your doctor isn't listening or doesn't care about your condition. But there are things you can do to get better!

Asking questions, researching online and finding a new physician who specializes in your symptoms (such as an allergist) can help determine whether allergies or other conditions are causing your coughs.