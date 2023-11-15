Exercises for lungs: 6 best breathing exercises to strengthen your 

Breathing exercises for lungs can help the organ to function more efficiently and also prevent serious damage. Several medical concerns like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can deteriorate the working of the lungs, making the organ more vulnerable to diseases.

Luckily, exercises can improve the capacity of the lungs, thereby reducing shortness of breath and other health problems causing issues. Certain movements can improve the working of the diaphragm muscle as well, which as a result, may allow for proper oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange in the body.

What other benefits do exercises for lungs offer?

Breathing exercises offer several benefits. (Image via Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

Breathing exercises for lungs not only improve the lungs’ capacity to breathe more efficiently but also offer several other advantages as well. These include:

reducing stress

relaxing the mind

improving focus and concentration

increasing energy levels

increasing oxygenation

6 best breathing exercises for lungs

Here’s a look at a few of the most effective and easiest breathing exercises to strengthen lungs:

1. Pursued lip breathing

Pursued lip breathing is great for lungs. (Image via Freepik/user18526052)

Pursued lip breathing is one of the best exercises for lungs. This exercise keeps the airway open to help air easily flow into and out of the lungs. Pursued lip breathing is an ideal exercise for people who have a sedentary lifestyle.

Instructions:

Sit with a good posture.

Inhale through your nostrils and then move your lips together as if you are pouting.

Now breathe out slowly through lips and repeat the exercise.

2. Diaphragmatic breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing involves the diaphgram muscles. (Image via Freepik/benzoix)

Also called belly breathing, diaphragmatic breathing involves the diaphragm muscle and helps with heavy breathing. This exercise is particularly beneficial for people with health conditions like COPD.

Instructions:

Sit or lie down straight.

Put one hand on your abdomen and the other on your chest.

Now inhale slowly through your nose and feel the air moving into your belly. Breathe out through pursued lips and keep on pressing your abdomen.

Repeat the exercise.

3. Lion pose

Lion pose strengthens the chest, abdomen, vocal cords, and more. (Image via Freepik/karlyukav)

The lion pose in yoga is also among the best exercises for lungs. This exercise not only improves breathing but also strengthens the muscles of the vocal cords, throat, chest, abdomen, and the respiratory system as well. This exercise requires you to make a roaring sound of a lion.

Instructions:

Kneel down with your knees as far as you can and toes touching one another.

Bend your body slightly forward and put the palms of your hand straight on the floor. Now arch your back a little and move your head back.

Open your mouth as wide as you can and move your tongue out towards your chin.

Exhale through your mouth and make a sound of ‘aah’ from your throat. As you exhale, close your mouth and relax.

4. Pushing out

Breathing exercises strengthen the chest. (Image via Pexels/Marcus Aurelius)

Pushing is another great breathing exercise for the lungs. This exercise helps improve the lungs’ capacity to absorb oxygen.

Instructions:

Stand straight and then bend at your waist. Push air out from your lungs.

Slowly stand back up and inhale until your lungs get filled with air. Now hold your breath for a few seconds and simultaneously raise your arms over your head.

After a few seconds, bring your arms down and exhale using your mouth. Repeat.

5. Rib stretch

Breathing exercises for lungs improve the functioning of the respiratory tract. (Image via Pexels/Monstera Production)

Rib stretch is one of the most effective exercises for lungs that helps clear the lungs and improve its overall functioning. This exercise also helps with COPD.

Instructions:

Stand straight and exhale. Now breathe in until your lungs get filled with air to their maximum capacity.

Now hold for a few seconds and then place your hands on your hips while keeping your thumbs facing the front and pinky fingers on the back.

Slowly exhale and relax.

6. Alternate nostril breathing

Alternate nostril breathing is also called Anulom-Vilom. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Alternate nostril breathing, also called ‘Anulom-Vilom’ in yoga practice, is one of the best exercises for lungs that helps with breath control. This exercise improves the capacity and functioning of the lungs while also increasing the respiratory tract’s endurance.

Instructions:

Sit with your legs crossed. Place the index and middle fingers of your right hand between your eyebrows and close your eyes. Breathe in and out of your nose.

Now use your right thumb to close your right nostril and then breathe in through your left nose.

Use your right hand’s ring finger to close your left nostril and breathe out through your right nose.

Again, use your thumb to close your right nostril and breathe out with your left nose. Breathe in and continue the exercise for a few counts.

Before practicing the aforementioned breathing exercises for lungs, consult your doctor to modify the movements if you have an underlying medical concern. Also, avoid exercising outdoors especially if the pollution levels are high as it can affect your breathing and cause more harm than good.