What Is Lion's Breath (Simha Pranayama) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Simhasana pranayama, or lion's breath in Sanskrit, is a potent inhalation te that can assist you cleanse your throat chakra and become even more energised.

Yoga is so much more than basic poses, and pranayama (yogic breathing practice) is an important component. Every physical pose (or 'asana') has its own set of advantages, and the many breathing exercises you'll encounter have their own set of advantages.

Lion's breath not only relaxes muscle tension throughout the body and promotes blood circulation, but it also helps loosen facial muscles. It can be done as a stand-alone exercise or as part of a larger routine. Sticking your tongue out and roaring like a lion could be just the thing to help you unwind or express yourself.

How to perform Lion’s breath in yoga correctly?

Lion's breath can be done at the start or end of an asana (position) or meditation practice. You can also perform it throughout the day. You can do lion's breath while sitting quietly or in a tabletop posture on all fours.

Here's a step-by-step guide to perform Lion’s breath:

Find a seated position that is comfortable for you.

Lean forward a little, with your hands on your knees or on the ground for support.

Extend your fingers as far as they go.

Inhale slowly, and deeply through your nose.

Extend your tongue down towards your chin by opening your mouth wide and sticking it out.

Forcefully exhale, bringing your breath all across the root of your tongue.

Make a deep 'ah' sound from deep within your belly while exhaling.

For a few moments, breathe normally.

Up to seven times, repeat the lion's breath.

Finish with one to three minutes of deep breathing.

Benefits of doing Lion’s breath

Making a sound or sticking your tongue out may seem ludicrous, but the lion's breath has a variety of benefits for your face, throat and mind. It even activates and clears obstacles from your energetic plane.

Some of the advantages of practising lion's breath are listed below:

1) Stress releaser

The release of tension from the jawline, neck, face and shoulders is one of the most basic advantages of Lion's Breath.

If you have a habit of clenching your jaw in stressful situations or end up with stiff shoulders and neck at the end of the day, Lion’s breath can help you relax your muscles and release tension. It should be practised throughout the day to relieve tension before it builds up and causes chronic strain.

2) Good for asthma patients

Asthmatics can benefit from learning to control their breathing.

Breathing exercises were proven to be an effective technique in the management of childhood asthma, in a 2017 study.

Children with mild to moderate chronic asthma as well as uncontrolled asthma benefited from these breathing practices. However, the exercise has no effect on acute severe asthma.

3) Warm-up for singers

Lion’s breath has an added benefit for singers. While warming up, this sort of breathing can activate the diaphragm and vocal chords, making it excellent for singers. It can make you seem more powerful and capable.

4) Exercise your brain

Not only does lion's breath help with tension release, but it also has an effect on the nervous system. The technique of stimulating your upper body has a relaxing effect on the neurological system.

The parasympathetic neural system, which is responsible for fight or flight, and the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for rest and digestion, are the two types of systems in our bodies.

Tips to remember while performing Lion’s breath

To get the most out of this yoga practice, you must remember the following tips:

1) Give it your all

This approach is empowering and exhilarating but only if you put your entire effort into it. Concentrate on exhaling all the air out, imagining you're clearing yourselves of any sluggish or negative energy instead of worrying about how you look.

2) Return to normal breathing

When you're finished with your lion's breath repetitions, don't forget to breathe normally with purpose. The gentle breathing will assist in restoring blood chemistry and harmonising the neurological system.

Key Takeaway

Daily conflict is a part of most people's lives today, so it's critical for everyone to take the time to be present and invest their energy in self-care, such as in a yoga class where you're permitted to look and sound like a lion.

Start your day with this yogic breathing that focuses on inner attention and self-love. This pranayama is suitable for both beginners and advanced yogis. It may help you ease up, let go and have a little fun, in addition to its medicinal advantages.

