Do depression showers help in relieving the symptoms and in improving health?

Ever heard of depression showers? While these are not the primary methods of treatment, they do hold power in influencing your mental health. Major Depressive Disorder is a complex condition that influences a person's everyday routine. Severe symptoms may influence how you start your day.

For some individuals, this would mean not being able to take their morning showers, pick up laundry from their bed, or even eat on time. It all seems like a big and exhausting challenge.

The most common treatment methods include seeking therapy, medication, or natural remedies. However, there is a simple and accessible activity that can provide some relief: depression showers. Yes, it may seem a bit far-fetched. But these showers are not meant for cure or to relieve you from all the symptoms. Rather, they are meant for immediate and temporary relief.

Depression showers may affect how you start your day. (Image via Unsplash/ Tiago Bandeira)

The role of depression showers in impacting health

Do depression showers really exist? (Image via Vecteezy/ Gstockstudio)

Ever noticed that after a shower, you may feel more active and energized? Some also report feeling as if they have removed psychological dirt from themselves. Interestingly, both hot and cold showers may be of use to you.

Hot showers are linked to muscle relaxation and cozy feeling. This is especially true for those who may be affected by winter depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Since their symptoms begin with the onset of cold, they may benefit from stepping into a hot shower.

Most studies on the connection between water therapy and depression have focused on the effectiveness of cold showers. The underlying idea is that the cold shower activates your sympathetic system, which increases blood flow in the brain.

How can I incorporate depression showers into my routine?

There is no right way of incorporating depression showers in your routine. (Image via Freepik/ Freepikj)

There isn't a stipulated way to shower in the day. You may choose to do it once you wake up and once, when you are ready to sleep. It may be a good idea to shower with cold water in the morning so that you feel more active and energized. Morning showers give you a head start to the day!

At night, you can choose to shower with hot water that slows down your system and allows you to sleep better. A lot of individuals with depression also suffer from sleep disorders or inconsistencies.

Remember that small changes in your life can go a long way. This can help you change how you feel about yourself. Even small steps count!

If you ever visit a mental health professional, they'll not advise you to engage in heavy-duty and complex tasks when you have depression. Rather, they'll ask you to start small and take baby steps towards feeling better.

This may start by taking a shower, making your bed, eating on time, and talking to someone who is important to you. Major depressive disorder takes a huge toll on the energy levels of a person. The most simple tasks may seem dificult for those displaying severe symptoms.

If anyone around you or you are experiencing these symptoms, it may be beneficial to start with a shower and see how it goes. To re-emphasize, depression showers do not have magical powers. However, it can be a refreshing change.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

