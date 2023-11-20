Do groundnuts help with weight loss?

Groundnuts, also known as peanuts, are high in protein and calories. But do these nuts help with weight loss?

Possibly the most popular oil seed known to humans, peanuts are enjoyed for their flavor and many health benefits. Even though they are legumes, peanuts resemble other edible nuts like pistachios and almonds in almost every way. They can be consumed raw or roasted, and sometimes they're made into peanut butter.

To put it simply, groundnuts can help with weight loss if consumed in moderation.

How do groundnuts affect weight loss?

Peanuts may reduce cravings. (Image via Unsplash/ Markus Winkler)

It may be strange that groundnuts can help you lose weight despite their high calorie and fat content. This characteristic of peanuts can be linked to their high protein and fiber content and high nutritional value. It is suggested that consuming peanuts in moderation is an excellent technique to maintain fullness for extended periods of time without gaining weight.

Here’s how groundnuts can be linked with weight loss:

1) Reduce food cravings

Many people's incessant food cravings prevent them from eating a balanced diet. This has an impact on weight reduction outcomes, although peanuts may help if you are experiencing food cravings. Peanuts balance blood sugar levels by releasing sugar into the bloodstream gradually due to their low Glycemic Index. People who do this have more sustained energy and fewer food cravings, which aids in weight loss.

2) Contains healthy fats

The two positive fats found in peanuts most abundantly are polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. There is also less chance of weight gain when consuming these peanuts. A study that was published in the NCBI claims that peanuts also enhance the body's capacity to use fat that has been stored as energy, which significantly aids in weight loss.

3) Keep you fuller for a longer time

Peanuts are frequently included in diets as snacks since they are high in nutritious protein and low in bad fats and carbs. Moreover, peanuts take longer to digest and stay in the stomach for extended periods of time, keeping it full.

On the other hand, carbohydrate snacks are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, followed by a swift surge in blood sugar and a sudden drop, making persons hungry soon after their last meals.

Tips to include groundnuts into your diet

You can include peanuts as snack or in the form of butter in your diet. (Image via Unsplash/ Felipepelaquim)

Despite these benefits, one should be mindful of groundnuts' high-calorie content. Moderation is necessary because they are high in calories. Being aware of your total caloric intake and making sure your diet is balanced are essential if you're trying to lose weight.

The following advice can help you include groundnuts in a diet that promotes weight loss:

Portion control: Consider the amounts that you eat. Overindulging in nuts—even nutritious ones—can result in a surplus of calories.

Select unsalted types: If you want to avoid consuming extra sodium from salted peanuts, go for unsalted types.

Check for additional ingredients: Steer clear of peanuts that have unhealthy flavorings or extra sweeteners. Select organic or dry-roasted options that don't contain a lot of additives.

As usual, for individualized guidance catered to your unique dietary needs and health objectives, it's a good idea to speak with a healthcare or nutrition professional.