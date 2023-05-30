Do you know healthy resting heart rate for adults? Here's everything you need to know

A healthy resting heart rate for adults is typically between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

However, lower resting heart rates (around 50 bpm) are common among individuals who are physically fit. It's important to note that healthy resting heart rate ranges may vary slightly, depending on factors like age, fitness level and overall health.

What is the healthy resting heart rate?

Heart rate (Photo by Luismi Sánchez on Unsplash)

Here are the general guidelines for normal resting heart rate by age:

Newborns (0-3 months): 70-190 beats per minute

Infants (3-6 months): 80-160 beats per minute

Babies (6-12 months): 80-140 beats per minute

Toddlers (1-3 years): 70-110 beats per minute

Preschoolers (3-5 years): 65-110 beats per minute

Children (6-12 years): 60-100 beats per minute

Adolescents (12-18 years): 50-90 beats per minute

Adults (18 years and older): 60-100 beats per minute

These healthy resting heart rate ranges are general guidelines, and variations can occur. If you have concerns about your healthy resting heart rate, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional for a more accurate assessment.

The normal resting heart rate for men and healthy resting heart rate for women is similar to that of adults in general. The healthy resting heart rate range is usually between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

However, it's important to consider individual factors like age, fitness level and overall health. Lower resting heart rates (around 50 bpm) are common among men who are physically fit. If you have any concerns about your healthy resting heart rate range, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

How to keep your heart healthy?

Healthy heart (Photo by Ankush Minda on Unsplash)

To keep your heart healthy, you can follow these lifestyle recommendations:

Regular exercise

Engage in physical activities that raise your heart rate, like brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing. Try to complete at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or approximately 75 minutes of high-intensity interval training each week.

Maintain a healthy diet

Aim to consume a well-balanced diet that has various fruits, vegetables, lean protein and primarily nutrient-dense foods.

Maintain a healthy weight

Aim to maintain a healthy weight through regular exercise and following a balanced diet.

Don't smoke

Smoking damages blood vessels, reduces oxygen supply and increases risk of heart disease.

Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase risk of heart disease. It's recommended to consume alcohol in moderation.

Manage stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, like regular exercise, relaxation techniques (e.g., deep breathing, meditation), engaging in hobbies and maintaining a support system.

Get enough sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Poor sleep quality and duration can increase risk of high blood pressure, obesity and heart disease.

Monitor and control your blood pressure, cholesterol level and blood

sugar

Regularly check your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. If they're not within a healthy range, work with your healthcare provider to manage them through lifestyle changes, and, if necessary, medication.

Limit processed and high-sodium foods

Processed foods often contain high levels of sodium, which can contribute to high blood pressure. Read food labels, and try to choose low-sodium alternatives.

Stay hydrated

Drink an adequate amount of water each day to maintain proper hydration, as it helps the heart pump blood more easily.

What is a healthy heart diet?

Healthy diet (Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash)

A healthy heart diet focuses on consuming nutrient-rich foods that promote heart health and helps with healthy resting heart rate.

Here are some key guidelines for a heart-healthy diet:

Include fruits and vegetables

Aim to have a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables in your diet. They're rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, which can help lower risk of heart disease.

Choose whole grains

Opt for whole grains, like whole wheat, brown rice, oats, quinoa and barley. These contain more fiber and nutrients compared to refined grains, which can help lower cholesterol level.

Prioritize lean proteins

Include lean sources of protein in your diet, like skinless poultry, fish, legumes (beans, lentils) and nuts. Limit red meat, and opt for lean cuts.

Incorporate healthy fats

Choose foods that provide healthy fats, like avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil. These fats can help improve cholesterol level and decrease risk of heart disease.

Reduce saturated and trans fats

Limit the intake of saturated fats found in fatty meats, full-fat dairy products and processed foods. Avoid trans fats commonly found in fried and commercially baked goods, as they can increase risk of heart disease.

Control portion sizes

Avoid overeating by being mindful of portion sizes. Try to take smaller plates, and listen to your body’s cues for hunger and fullness.

Limit sodium intake

Reduce the amount of sodium (salt) in your diet by avoiding processed and packaged foods, using herbs and spices to flavor dishes instead of salt, and reading food labels to choose lower-sodium options.

Choose low-fat dairy

Opt for low-fat or fat-free dairy products, like skim milk, low-fat yogurt and reduced-fat cheese.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water to be properly hydrated throughout the day.

Remember that individual dietary needs may vary based on factors like age, gender, overall health and personal preferences. It's always beneficial to consult with a registered dietician or healthcare provider for personalized advice and guidance on maintaining a heart-healthy diet.

Poll : 0 votes