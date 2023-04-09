Do you know which are the incline bench press muscles worked? It’s important to know about the muscles targeted during an exercise to ensure that you’re targeting the right muscle group and that muscle fibers are engaging properly.

What are the incline bench press muscles worked?

The incline bench press primarily targets the upper pectoral muscles, along with working on the anterior deltoids (front shoulders) and triceps brachii.

However, the exact muscles worked during an incline bench press can vary depending on the degree of incline and grip width used.

Here are the muscles that are generally targeted during an incline bench press:

Pectoralis major (upper portion)

Anterior deltoids (front shoulders)

Triceps brachii (especially the long head)

Serratus anterior (stabilizer)

Biceps brachii (synergist)

It's worth noting that the incline bench press can also engage other muscles to some extent, such as the traps, lats, and even the core muscles. But these are the secondary muscles being targeted during the exercise.

Incline bench press muscles worked: How to

Incline dumbbell press (Photo via LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR/Unsplash)

After understanding the incline bench press muscles worked, it’s important to understand how the exercise is done.

Here are the general steps to perform an incline bench press:

Set the incline bench to your desired angle. Typically, a 30-45 degree angle is used for the incline bench press.

Lie back on the bench with your feet flat on the floor and your back and head resting comfortably on the bench.

Keep your hands at shoulder-width and grab the barbell to lift it off the rack.

Steadily lower the barbell and bring it towards your upper chest. Ensure that your elbows remain steady at a 45-degree angle to your torso.

Pause briefly when the barbell is just above your chest, then push it back up to the starting position, exhaling as you push.

Do the exercise for at least 8-10 reps.

When you are finished with your set, carefully rack the barbell back onto the rack.

Some additional tips to keep in mind:

Keep your back and head firmly on the bench throughout the exercise to maintain stability.

Avoid flaring your elbows out too wide, as this can place unnecessary stress on the shoulder joint.

Use a weight that is challenging but allows you to maintain proper form. Gradually increase the weight (progressive overload) as you become stronger and more comfortable with the exercise.

If you are new to the exercise, consider working with a qualified trainer or coach to ensure proper form and prevent injury.

Incline bench press muscles worked: Alternatives

Cable flyes (Photo via Total Shape/Unsplash)

If you don’t want to add incline bench press to your routine, there are certain alternatives that will work the same muscles as incline bench press muscles worked.

Additionally, it’s important to note that the incline dumbbell press muscles worked are the same as the incline barbell press. These two exercises are variations of each other.

Here are a few exercises that target similar muscle groups as incline bench press muscles worked:

Incline dumbbell press

The incline dumbbell press is similar to the incline bench press but uses dumbbells instead of barbells to allow for a greater range of motion and increased stability.

Cable crossover

Targets the chest muscles, especially the upper portion, and provides constant tension throughout the movement.

Push-up with feet elevated

Targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps can be easily modified to adjust the level of difficulty.

Landmine press

Landmine press effectively targets the upper chest, shoulders, and triceps, and can be performed with a barbell or landmine attachment.

Dumbbell flyes

Targets chest muscles, especially the outer portion, and can be performed on a flat bench or incline bench.

Overhead press

There are several benefits to the overhead press. This exercise targets the shoulders and triceps and can be performed with barbells, dumbbells, or kettlebells.

Close-grip bench press

Targets the triceps muscles and can be performed with a barbell or dumbbell.

Poll : 0 votes