Do you have Polyphagia (extreme hunger)? Understanding its causes, symptoms, and treatment.

Hyperphagia or Polyphagia (extreme hunger) is a medical condition where one cannot control appetite and tends to overeat. Although it may seem like the usual hunger attack after a strenuous physical exercise, it is very different from that natural phenomenon.

This is because in such cases when you eat, there is a feeling of satiety and fullness. However, in polyphagia, these hunger pangs don’t go away even if you eat more and more food. Polyphagia is a symptom of an underlying condition that needs to be addressed in order to treat it.

Even though the condition of polyphagia makes the person overeat, they might not gain much weight due to the underlying cause. In fact, in some cases, over-eating might just be related to undefinable weight loss that might hint at severe health problems occurring under the surface, without one’s knowledge.

What are the signs of polyphagia (extreme hunger)?

Polyphagia manifests itself as the feeling of an incessant hunger. It is the constant feeling of not being full enough even if one eats a lot. In such cases, excessive food intake is not enough for the person suffering from it. Some of the polyphagia symptoms could involve the following:

Overeating

Binge-eating

Thinking constantly about food

Not getting satiated or feeling full even after eating enough

Having a strong desire or urge to eat

Weight gain due to eating habits

What are the polyphagia causes?

Polyphagia (extreme hunger) is not a common symptom. It is often associated with undertreated or undiagnosed diabetes. Other causes may include:

Mental health conditions

Hormone-related conditions

Rare medical conditions

Malnutrition or undernutrition

Effects of certain corticosteroids or cannabinoids

1. Diabetes

Diabetes is a major cause of polyphagia (extreme hunger) (Image by Nataliya Vaitkevich via Pexels)

It is the condition in which the body can’t make the required doses of insulin to break down the glucose in your blood. The buildup of glucose or sugar accumulating in your blood leads to hyperglycemia or high blood sugar.

Since, glucose from food is the primary form of energy used by the body to work, without enough insulin the body fails to use up the extra sugar that accumulates.

This lack of utilization of energy leads to an increase in hunger, which might result in polyphagia if left untreated for long. Polyphagia (extreme hunger) can occur in 3 types of diabetic cases:

Type 1 diabetes (T1D)

Type 2 diabetes (T2D)

Gestational diabetes

Polyphagia is one of the 3 main symptoms of diabetes alongside polydipsia (extreme thirst) and polyuria (frequent urination).

2. Graves’ disease or hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism can lead to polyphagia (extreme hunger) (Image by Paloma Gil via Pexels)

In hyperthyroidism, the thyroid glands in the body release more amounts of the thyroid hormones that are required for the regulation of the system’s metabolism. Metabolic rate defines the speed at which calories in the body are burnt to produce energy.

Increased levels of the thyroid hormone can accelerate your metabolism which in turn, can cause the body to burn calories faster, lose weight, and keep one in a constantly hungry state.

3. Insulinoma

Insulinoma may cause polyphagia (extreme hunger) (Image by iStockphoto via Pexels)

This is a rare medical condition in which a tumor develops in the endocrine cells of the pancreas, the organ that is responsible for the production of insulin. The tumor can cause the pancreas to produce excess amounts of insulin which leads to a fall in blood sugar.

One of the main signs of low blood sugar or hypoglycemia is insatiable hunger as the body tries to get more sugar to maintain its level in the system.

4. Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Cravings might occur during PMS (Image by Karolina Grabowska via Pexels)

Premenstrual Syndrome or PMS defines the signs and symptoms that set in a couple of weeks before periods start. During this time cravings for certain foods or overeating can occur due to the increase in the levels of the hormones estrogen and progesterone and a decrease in serotonin levels.

5. Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety is one condition that can lead to overeating as a coping mechanism. (Image via Pexels)

Anxiety disorders can spike up the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, possibly resulting in frequent hunger pangs. However, polyphagia (extreme hunger) caused due to anxiety levels could be an emotional response. In this case, overeating can be a coping mechanism to deal with unpleasant emotions.

6. Atypical Depression

Atypical depression can be a major cause of polyphagia (extreme hunger) (Image by Pixabay via Pexels)

Atypical depression is a particular form of depression that shows symptoms that are a little different from the usual signs the disorder has. One of the major symptoms of atypical depression is polyphagia which often causes one to gain weight.

7. Stress and insomnia

Stress can cause cortisol to go up causing hunger pangs at odd hours. (Image by Liza Summer via Pexels)

When we are stressed, the body generates a huge amount of stress hormone that is cortisol. This can increase the sugar level in the blood leading to hyperglycemia and a feeling of insatiable hunger.

Additionally, insomnia or sleeplessness is another factor that could cause the sugar levels to spike and lead to cravings at odd hours.

8. Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)

PWS can show symptoms of polyphagia (extreme hunger) in children. (Image by Karolina Grabowska via Pexels)

The Prader-Willi Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects the metabolism of children, causing changes in their appearance and behavior. This can occur at the age of 2 in children, and lead to polyphagia resulting in weight gain.

9. Kleine-Levin Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome with its episodes of intermittent sleeping can cause overeating at random hours (Image by Ketut Subiyanto via Pexels)

This is a rare condition that leads to intermittent episodes of sleeping for long durations of time. These episodes might show symptoms of polyphagia (extreme hunger).

Polyphagia treatment

Insulin injections to treat diabetes-caused polyphagia (extreme hunger) (Image by Mikhail Nilov via Pexels)

The treatment for polyphagia depends entirely on the underlying cause. For treating polyphagia the actual disorder needs to be addressed and treated. For example, if it is diabetes-caused polyphagia, one might have to depend on taking insulin injections for the rest of their lives.

Conversely, if it is caused by low blood sugar, it could be managed on the physician’s advice by either taking a glucagon injection or nasal powder or drinking glucose water.

No matter what the reason might be, overeating caused by polyphagia can lead to severe health impacts. It is, in all cases and every way, necessary for you to consult a medical expert if you feel that the condition is manifesting as a result of certain conditions or even medications.

Polyphagia (extreme hunger) is a condition that is not to be undermined. Timely treatment can prevent any severe underlying disorder from worsening.