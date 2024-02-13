Do you suffer from painful bowel movements? Here's how you can get relief

Painful bowel movements are something you really do not want first thing in the morning.

They can make your next trip to the washroom feel like a nightmare. Although painful bowel movements are common, you should consult a doctor if you experience them. There can be some serious underlying causes.

You will feel slight or severe pain when you are trying to pass stool. It could be constipation or could be something terrible like anal cancer. Most of us shy away from talking about this pain, as it causes uneasiness.

Hence, we do not take it seriously, but in the long run, it affects the entire digestive tract and the entire body.

What causes painful bowel movements?

Constipation can degrade your quality of life. (Image by Danie Franco/Unsplash)

There are several reasons why you experience this kind of pain. Let's explore a few:

#1 Anal fissures: When the stool you are passing is very hard, you will get small tears around your anus. Sometimes it's even caused inside. The muscles around the anus start to contract, and there's sharp pain. By drinking more water and extra fiber, it can be eliminated.

#2 Pregnancy: During this time, there are many changes the body goes through, mainly hormonal ones. The weight of the infant can also cause improper bowel movements because it puts pressure on the digestive tract.

#3 Constipation: This is the most common cause. Constipation can happen because of less sleep, water and even stress. Sometimes, this condition happens as a side effect of medication.

When you are constipated, you will feel pain before and after passing stool. This can easily be treated with more water intake and fiber in the diet. You can also have a medicine like Dulcolax to get relief from the discomfort.

#4 Hemorrhoids: These are swollen veins in the anus and rectum. Because of the condition, a blood clot is formed. There can be pain, swelling and even bleeding from the anus. The clot that's formed contributes to bowel pain when you go to the toilet to pass stool.

#5 Anal cancer: This is not seen very often but in case you are passing blood in your stool often, and it does not seem to lessen with time or is reoccurring or severe, consult a doctor.

You will see other symptoms too, like weight loss and heaviness inside the stomach and intestinal area.

Treatment

Drink lots of water to prevent painful bowel movements. (Image by Manki Kim/Unsplash)

Treating painful bowel movements is not so difficult. You need to eat foods that are rich in fiber, drink a lot of fluids, exercise often, and most importantly sleep.

When you are consuming a medicine, it can create gas or constipation. Have another medicine with that to counter any side effects. Do not scratch the anal fissure even if you want because that might infect it.

If you feel like going to the toilet, do so. Do not delay. Make sure that the toilet seat is clean and not contaminated.

Home remedies to treat painful bowel movements

Sitz bath as a remedy to treat anal fissures (Image by Hanna Postova/Unsplash)

If you are someone who hesitates to talk about your condition to the doctor, you can try these home remedies, but if the symptoms persist, it's better to get checked.

Using an ice pack

Using aloe vera gel

Sitz bath

With hazel

Coconut oil

Coffee

Olive oil

Yoga

Do not hold your stool. Drink water and stay hydrated. Do not eat junk food all the time.

Eat a complete meal with all the dietary fibers, and get some good sleep. When you get up drink a cup of hot coffee and exercise. You will feel better, and the painful bowel movements will cease.