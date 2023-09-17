Do You Have Chalazion? Here’s How to Get Rid of It

A chalazion is a little bump or lump that can show up on your eyelid. It's not caused by an infection, but rather, by one of the tiny oil glands near the edge of your eyelid, called meibomian glands, getting all clogged up.

These glands usually release an oily substance to help keep the eyes lubricated and the tears from evaporating too fast. However, when one of them gets blocked, they can't do the job properly, and that's when a chalazion can form.

When you get this condition, your eyelid might get a bit puffy, red, and tender. It could even make your vision a tad blurry if it presses on your eye. Now, the good news is that these bumps usually go away on their own over a few weeks or a couple of months, especially if you use warm compresses on your eyelid.

Causes of Chalazion

Eye bump (Image via Getty Images)

Stubborn Glands: Think of these little oil glands along your eyelids as the workers responsible for keeping your eyes comfy. Sometimes, one of these workers gets lazy and clogs up, causing this condition. It's like a traffic jam in your eyelid!

Blepharitis Trouble: If your eyelid margins are inflamed, which is a condition called blepharitis, it can turn your oil glands into overachievers, churning out thick oil that can lead into this condition.

Messy Eyelids: Skipping eyelid hygiene can let gunk and germs build-up, increasing the odds of gland blockages. It's like not cleaning your room - things get messy!

Troublemaker Conditions: Sometimes, conditions like rosacea or seborrheic dermatitis can play a part by making your oil glands act up, making this condition more likely to occur.

Stress and Hormones: Stress or hormonal changes can mess with your glands' power, making this condition more likely to pop up.

Symptoms to Watch Out For

Eyelid Bump: The most obvious sign is a little bump or lump on your eyelid. It might start small, but it can grow over time.

Eyelid Swelling: Your eyelid might get puffy and swollen around the bump. It can make your eye look a bit lopsided.

Tenderness: The area around the chalazion can feel a tad sore or tender when you touch it. It's like a little reminder that it's there.

Redness: Your eyelid might turn a bit reddish around the bump, making it stand out more.

Blurred Vision: If the chalazion grows large enough and presses against your eye's surface, it can cause temporary blurred vision. It's like having a tiny obstacle in your line of sight.

Best Ways to Treat Chalazion

Warm Compresses: The first line of defense is applying warm compresses to the affected eyelid.

Soak a clean cloth or cotton ball in warm (not hot) water.

Gently place it over the closed eye with the chalazion for about 10-15 minutes.

Do this several times a day. The warmth helps soften the blocked oil, promoting drainage.

Gentle Massage: After the warm compress, use your clean fingers to gently massage the bump. Start at the center and gently move toward the edge of the eyelid. This can help encourage the blocked material to move.

Eyelid Hygiene: Keep your eyelids clean. You can use a gentle eyelid cleanser or baby shampoo diluted in warm water to clean your eyelid margins. This helps prevent further blockages.

Avoid Squeezing: Resist the temptation to squeeze or pop the bump, as this can lead to infection or scarring.

Over-the-Counter Pain Relief: If there's any discomfort, you can take over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen, following the recommended dosage.

Give It Time: Chalazion often resolves on its own within a few weeks to a few months with home treatment, so be patient.

If the chalazion doesn't improve after a few weeks of home care or if it becomes painful, excessively swollen, or affects your vision, it's essential to consult an eye doctor or ophthalmologist. They can evaluate the chalazion's severity and even recommend additional treatments like incision and drainage, steroid Injections, and oral antibiotics.