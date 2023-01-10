We know that retinol works wonders for our skin, but do you know how retinol works?

One ingredient that consistently stands out among the plethora of serums and promises to plump, moisturize, enhance collagen, and create glossy, beautiful skin: is retinol.

Retinols are essentially the industry standard for treating some of our most irritating skin conditions.

What is Retinol? How Retinol Works?

Retinol, a vitamin A derivative, has long been a dermatological favorite and, in certain circles, the gold standard for skin care products. It's utilized for a variety of skin treatments, including preventing acne, lessening wrinkles, undoing UV damage, and constricting pores.

Retinol helps to brighten drab skin. (Image via Unsplash/ Valerie Elash)

It contains anti-aging properties and is used to treat acne. Without a prescription, you can purchase retinol over the counter. You can also consult a doctor to learn how retinol works best in your skincare regimen.

Our skin cells are stimulated by this type of vitamin A to promote collagen and elastin formation. This improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles and fortifies the skin's base.

How retinol works and what does retinol do for your skin?

Retinol functions on numerous levels. The first and most noticeable cosmetic effect is exfoliation, which occurs as the base layer cells are encouraged to reproduce and push away the dead cells close to the surface, which can contribute to a dreary look.

Retinol, works by accelerating the skin's surface renewal process. (Image via Pexels/ Rio Kuncoro)

You will start to see a difference in fine wrinkles, tighter pores, and a brighter complexion after a few months of consistent use because of improved blood flow to the skin.

Your secret weapon for enhancing the skin's natural renewal process, retinol allows for radiant-looking new skin while exfoliating dead skin cells.

Skin rejuvenation slows down with aging. This essential component of skin care, retinol, works by accelerating the skin's surface renewal process and strengthening the skin's base to reduce the appearance of age spots, enhance skin texture, and help fight the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Retinoids and retinols both are useful in skin care. (Image via Unsplash/ Alexandru Zdrobau)

Here’s how retinol works for your skin:

#1 How retinol works: It has anti-aging properties

Retinol has three main mechanisms by which it combats aging. It lessens the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines, protects against sun damage, and eliminates dark spots.

#2 How retinol works: It brightens dull skin

Additionally, retinol helps to brighten drab skin. Stress, sun damage, unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking, binge drinking alcohol, or environmental pollution can all contribute to dull skin. Retinol acts by reducing the production of dark pigment melanin by the skin cells.

Retinol vs Retinoid: What Is the Difference?

Although retinol and retinoids are not exactly the same, they are both chemically related to vitamin A, a crucial vitamin required for many bodily processes. Both are useful in skin care, especially for curing acne, boosting collagen synthesis, and lessening wrinkles, among other things.

How retinol works- It allows for radiant-looking new skin while exfoliating dead skin cells. (Image via Pexels/ Suraj Mehta)

Retinoid and retinol both derive from the same vitamin, but retinoids are more potent and are regarded as pharmaceuticals, therefore using retinoid creams requires a prescription. Retinols, which are present in over-the-counter lotions generally referred to as cosmeceuticals, have a naturally weaker effect.

How to Use Retinol?

Balance is important. If applied too regularly or in a composition that is too potent for your skin, retinol can be quite irritating. Use a pea-sized portion of a low percentage over-the-counter product two times per week at first, then gradually increase the frequency to give the skin time to adjust.

Although retinol begins to operate in your cells right away, it will take a few weeks before you notice a difference in the texture and appearance of your skin. In fact, your skin condition may appear worse at first while you acclimatize to the new regimen.

Not everyone benefits equally from retinoids. Retinol should definitely be avoided if you have rosacea, eczema, or psoriasis since it can be too strong for skin that needs a light touch and worsens inflammation, dryness, and sensitivity in already sensitive skin tones.

