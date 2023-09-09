Do You or Your Partner Experience Sleep Groaning? All You Need to Know About Catathrenia

Catathrenia, also referred to as nighttime groaning, is a sleep disorder that can cause disturbance during the night and disrupt sleep. The sound can be described as loud groaning, humming, or moaning, especially while breathing out.

The rare condition is mostly experienced by men, but it can affect women as well as children. The duration of groaning or humming can take place throughout the night or may happen infrequently on some nights.

Primary symptoms of catathrenia

Headache in the morning can be a major symptom of nighttime groaning. (Image via Pexels/Gerd Altmann)

The major symptoms of nighttime groaning are slow moans and groans that occur when you breathe out. Unlike snoring, catathrenia's sound may be much louder and continue for a few seconds or even minutes.

Other symptoms associated with nighttime groaning include:

dry mouth

sleep disruption

breathing through mouth

headaches, particularly in the morning

fatigue and weakness the next day because of sleep deprivation

difficulty focusing on professional work

The nighttime groaning sound is often gloomy or can also be described as s*xual in nature. More often, the person making these sounds isn't aware of it, but it can be disturbing to sleep partners. The sound, however, stops when the sleeper breathes in.

What are the causes of catathrenia?

There is no exact cause for nighttime groaning. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Since the condition is very rare, medical experts don’t know the exact cause of nighttime groaning. But they believe the causes of catathrenia may be related to certain complications affecting the neurons in the brain or the respiratory system.

Some other scientific theories claim that people with small upper airways and small jaws are more likely to experience catathrenia while others believe that genes may play a major role, as some people with nighttime groaning have a parent who already has this condition. In fact, one small study done on people with this condition found that 15% of the participants had a close relative or parent with this disorder.

When it comes to larger studies, however, according to medical experts, nighttime groaning is so rare that till now there hasn’t been any major study to determine the exact cause of the condition.

What are some possible treatment options for nighttime groaning?

Several treatment options are available. (Image via Freepik/rawpixel.com)

A variety of medical treatments have been successful in treating catathrenia. From CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy to surgery, here are multiple forms of treatment that healthcare providers can prescribe to ease the symptoms and eliminate the problem:

Oral appliances

Using oral appliances can be a great way to address problematic symptoms of nighttime groaning. Devices that are used for sleep apnea and snoring can potentially be used to cure this condition as well.

Oral appliances, which are used as retainers, can be worn to keep the upper airway open and functioning well.

CPAP therapy (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure)

CPAP therapy is also a very popular treatment option for nighttime groaning. The therapy involves the use of a mask that helps transfer pressurized air as you sleep.

This therapy allows the windpipe to stay open and also stops the air from breaking as you sleep. Studies suggest that CPAP therapy can even enhance your concentration and focus during the daytime.

Surgery

Your healthcare provider may also recommend surgery when alternative treatments don’t work and offer you relief. Surgery may include a tonsillectomy, which includes the removal of tonsils, or an adenotonsillectomy, a surgical procedure that involves the removal of the adenoids and both tonsils.

It is important to remember that catathrenia is a rare sleep disorder that's usually harmless, but it can disrupt your sleep and cause complications associated with it. If you think you have this condition, it is best to consult a doctor or a sleep specialist as soon as possible to get the treatments started.

Your doctor will run some tests for an official diagnosis and then prescribe treatment options suitable for your individual needs.