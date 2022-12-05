Almond milk is a popular alternative to dairy milk, but does it have an expiration date? Whether you're buying or making your own almond milk, you may wonder how long it lasts. At some point, it’s sure to go bad, but you can maximize the usage time for each batch of almond milk with some easy hacks.

Here's what you need to know about refrigerating and freezing almond milk, plus some tips for storing the milk in your pantry:

Does Almond Milk Go Bad?

How Can You Tell If Your Almond Milk Has Expired?

You can tell if your almond milk has expired by looking at the expiration date. The sell-by date is also a good indicator of freshness. However, it's not always reliable because it's set by the manufacturer and does not necessarily reflect what the product will be like when you buy it.

If you're concerned about spoilage, check the packaging for signs that indicate whether or not your almond milk is still okay for consumption. The most common sign of spoilage is the thickness. Almond milk is close in thickness to regular cow's milk, so if it seems thicker than usual, it might be a potential red flag. Look out for bacterial growth in the package or in the milk. If the package looks a little too puffy, it might be time to throw it out.

A good package of almond milk will carry a sweet, nutty fragrance. If it shifts to a funkier, more sour smell, discard it.

Moms 💖 investing @mommy_moneyza

This is my favourite brand the others taste like the cardboard carton they come out of.



Special applies to all variants



Stock up fam 🤎🤍🤎🤍🤎🤍 Awesome special at Checkers for Almond milk!This is my favourite brand the others taste like the cardboard carton they come out of.Special applies to all variantsStock up fam 🤎🤍🤎🤍🤎🤍 Awesome special at Checkers for Almond milk! This is my favourite brand the others taste like the cardboard carton they come out of. 😝Special applies to all variants Stock up fam 🤎🤍🤎🤍🤎🤍 https://t.co/9BKYgWdbDR

What Could Happen If You Drank Bad Almond Milk?

If you drink bad almond milk, you could get sick. Bad almond milk can cause stomach aches, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. While accidentally ingesting mold in a small amount isn't dangerous by any means, it would be wise to stay away from something potentially more harmful like bad almond milk.

If you drink the wrong kind of almond milk or the expired kind, then it might make you feel sick. Almond milk is best stored in a cool place so that it does not spoil faster than normal. There are also certain brands that do not have an expiration date on them for this reason.

How Long Does Almond Milk Last Once Opened?

Once opened, almond milk lasts for 8-10 days in the refrigerator.

To keep your almond milk fresh, cover and refrigerate after opening. The carton can be kept in the fridge for up to 10 days after you've opened it, as long as you take the proper steps to prevent bacterial growth. Unopened almond milk can last for almost two months in your refrigerator before going bad!

If you don’t plan to finish the entire carton of almond milk at one go, pour what you don’t use into a smaller container and freeze it. However, be sure to thaw it in the fridge before drinking so that bacteria doesn't spread.

How Can You Store Opened Almond Milk?

Once you've opened your almond milk, the next step is to store it in a way that will keep it fresh and tasty. Once a sealed container of almond milk has been opened, store it in the refrigerator to keep it at its best quality. Don't leave it out on your counter or in a pantry for more than a week since it could cause some degradation of taste and texture as well as an increase in bacterial growth if you're not careful.

Conclusion

Almond milk is a great alternative to dairy products and can be used as a substitute in many recipes. It’s also easy to make at home if you have access to almonds and water.

Poll : Do you like almond milk? Yes No 0 votes