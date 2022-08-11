Ezra Miller’s Mental Health and the Importance of Staying in Touch with Reality

Ezra Miller is all over the news once again. This time around, he was charged with burglary in Vermont. The 29-year-old actor, best known for his role in The Flash, has had the law catch up to him once again.

From being an outspoken queer activist to being embroiled in allegations of grooming and aggressive behavior, Ezra Miller remains in the spotlight for one reason or another. He has been arrested several times this year.

Miller began his acting career at 16 with the movie Afterschool and soon grew to fame with his role in The Flash.

The actor has been under the radar since 2020, when a Twitter video appeared to show Miller choking a woman and throwing her to the ground outside a bar. After a two-year hiatus, he was in the news yet again in January 2022, when he allegedly threatened members of the Ku Klux Klan via an Instagram video.

Sheraz Farooqi @SherazFarooqi_ Ezra Miller needs help and hopefully they get it soon.



That said, the Rolling Stone piece reads odd. It describes Ezra “losing it,” yet also says he never yelled or had violent outbursts. Mentioning his political stances is also jaded.



Hopefully, Miller gets the needed support. Ezra Miller needs help and hopefully they get it soon.That said, the Rolling Stone piece reads odd. It describes Ezra “losing it,” yet also says he never yelled or had violent outbursts. Mentioning his political stances is also jaded.Hopefully, Miller gets the needed support.

From there, Miller's struggles with mental health became apparent. In February, a woman he was friends with filed a criminal complaint against him after he started insulting her and refused to leave her apartment.

In March, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an alleged physical altercation at a bar. That same night, a couple staying with Miller filed for a temporary restraining order after Miller allegedly threatened them and stole a passport and wallet.

In April, the police arrested Ezra Miller for second-degree assault after he allegedly threw a chair at a woman when asked to leave a private party. On June 9, 2022, the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court issued a temporary order of protection against Miller on behalf of a child who was allegedly groomed by him. The child was 12 years old and Miller was 23.

The court also found Miller guilty of providing substances to underage children, but the child later released a video on Instagram defending Ezra Miller.

Yet again, another family alleged that he was behaving inappropriately with their child.

Analysing Ezra Miller's Mental Health

After from his violent outbursts in public spaces, Ezra Miller has reportedly been driving his car with a gun in his hand and a bulletproof vest on. According to sources, this attitude may be due to the fact that he has been convinced for six months that both the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan are after him, claiming that he has been receiving death threats.

While those close to the star have voiced their concerns over their health, there have been no reports on how Ezra Miller feels or thinks about these allegations. Some have called out his behavior as a result of his fame, while others feel that he is a victim of media fodder.

Celebrities have often lost their cool in public, which has resulted in damaging careers and public humiliation. Do actors pay a higher price for being in the constant limelight?

Mental health and accurate portrayal of complex emotional issues has always been something that film, TV, and theater have drawn inspiration from, which is often to the detriment of actors in those roles. Though their stellar performances are applauded, how the performance affected them mentally is always overlooked.

Is celebrity mental health public property? (Photo by Wokandapix via Pixabay)

Staying in touch with reality

Post the pandemic, there has been an increased emphasis on staying in touch with reality. During these uncertain times, negative news has become the norm, which can lead to anxiety and stress. It is important for you to focus on the positive as well.

You can stay in touch with your reality through the following ways:

1) Building supportive connections

Mental health disorders can take a toll, but if you have a good support network, the recovery process becomes easier. It is in tough times that support from loved ones becomes crucial.

Having a strong support network enhances mental health. (Photo by ketut subiyanto via pexels)

2) Physical experiences

When was the last time you took a walk and enjoyed the sunlight? Staying inside with a constant flow of negative news can make you feel dreary about the world at large. However, this is only a distortion, and going out can immediately make you feel grounded.

When you feel out of touch, get in touch. (Photo by dustin belt via unsplash)

While things are changing for many actors, their mental health experiences do become a part of public subjugation. It is important to remember that mental health experiences are private to oneself and can be triggering for individuals who may not be in touch with reality.

To ensure their safety, they must feel accepted and be assured that help and support is available. The allegations against Ezra Miller bring to light the prejudice society has against people with mental health disorders. Regardless of his criminal misconduct, the actor does need help, that much is clear.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

