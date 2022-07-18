“I found myself feeling physically paralyzed” - Jennifer Lopez opens up about the aftermath of early stardom on her mental health

Award-winning artist and megastar Jennifer Lopez has given us innumerable reasons to call her a true icon. From being a proud feminist and an avid entrepreneur to breaking stereotypes, J.Lo has proven everything is possible with the right attitude.

Recently, Lopez got candid and opened up about panic attacks brought on by exhaustion. The actress and singer shared an extract from her newsletter, "On the JLo."

"We don’t value sleep," she wrote. "We value grinding and working hard — and admittedly, nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me. I've found however, that sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there."

In the newsletter, Lopez discussed how having a panic attack taught her the value of getting adequate sleep. She also emphasized mindfulness and a work-life balance.

Jennifer Lopez, perfectly normal in one moment and completely frozen the next

Jennifer spoke candidly about how anxiety physically affected her.

“I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn’t see clearly and then the physical symptoms I was having started to scare me and the fear compounded itself. Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.”

JLO BEAUTY @jlobeauty



Shop That Overnight Hustle on A big believer in getting a full eight hours of sleep, @JLo touts the benefits of rest to restore not just your mind and body but also your skin by morningShop That Overnight Hustleon JLoBeauty.com (link in bio) 🤍 A big believer in getting a full eight hours of sleep, @JLo touts the benefits of rest to restore not just your mind and body but also your skin by morning ✨✨✨Shop That Overnight Hustle™ on JLoBeauty.com (link in bio) 🤍 https://t.co/RmodUmpkPv

"A big believer in getting a full eight hours of sleep, @JLo touts the benefits of rest to restore not just your mind and body but also your skin by morning" - JLO BEAUTY

In her Netflix documentary titled “Halftime,” J.Lo discussed her mental health. In it, she said that her personal life's media preoccupation contributed to periods of extremely low self-esteem. She claimed that by surrounding herself with relatives, she manages to stay positive. And, of course, Ben Affleck's support helps too.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

J.Lo, who previously dated former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, is reportedly now married to American star Ben Affleck. The pair first met on the set of the widely panned movie "Gigli" in 2002. This is the fourth marriage for Jennifer Lopez and the second for Ben Affleck.

Pictures of the couple are going viral on the internet. A fanpage posted a picture of the duo, in which J.Lo is clad in a white wedding gown.

"soo happy for them" - jlo.cocos

The mom of two has previously spoken publicly about how prioritizing her mental health has been an ongoing journey. The 52-year-old star has twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far