"Jennifer Lopez is not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom" - Twitterati hails J.Lo for using gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her child Emme

American star Jennifer Lopez used gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her daughter Emme during a public engagement. Lopez shares 14-year-old twin children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. One of the twins, Emme, joined her onstage for a performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Fans lauded J.Lo for her bold move and the video soon went viral. The duo mesmerised the crowd with Christina Perri’s song "A Thousand Years." The teen was dressed in a hot-pink outfit for the performance. Emme also used a rainbow colored microphone.

You can watch the performance below, posted to Twitter by a user called NotTheRealTraceyDelaney.

#PrideMonth If you're not prepared to love a child unconditionally, just don't have children. Period #jlo

Netizens have flooded Twitter with love and appreciative comments for Jennifer Lopez. While some think that J.Lo is an inspiration for many, others believe she's someone little girls can look up to.

One user thinks J.Lo is a cool mom.

Some fans are proud of J.Lo and praised her for being a wonderful mother and human in general.

Jlo is a wonderful mother and overall human being! She keeps raising the bar for all of us. Proud of you JLO!

Another user is simply elated.

From giving major mother goals to inspiring many women out there, J.Lo has truly won hearts with her move.

Just watched #Halftime with my daughter & I'm so glad I did. @JLo has not only inspired me since I was a little girl, but now my daughter too. We LOVE her & everything she stands for.

An "inspiration," this user wrote. He says she is such a good role model that he'd be proud if his daughter turns out half as amazing. User Tami J wholeheartedly agrees Lopez is someone girls should look up to.

Watching this Halftime documentary with @JLo and I really don't get the hate she gets. She is such an inspiration for everybody. I love her so much and would be damn proud if my daughter became half the woman JLO is today.

Just finished watching #halftime on @netflix . All I can say - it was FUCKING AMAZING!!!!!! @JLo is such an inspiration to all women and little girls. She is someone I want my 17 year old daughter to look up to as she works and works and never gives up!!

Jennifer posted more pictures from the performance on her own Twitter account.

The mother-child duo appeared to perform very well together.

In 2017, Jennifer Lopez used non-binary pronouns in tribute to her sister’s child

The mother-daughter duo performed at the gala to raise $3.6 million for local causes. Emme also joined J.Lo for a verse of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" and the intro of her hit "Let's Get Loud." Post the performance, Jennifer Lopez cheered for Emme and said, “Give it up for my baby.”

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez, a former American baseball player. They first met at a New York Yankees game in 2005 and began dating in 2017. However, the two officially called off their engagement in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez is currently engaged to her "Gigli" co-star Ben Affleck. She also posted a video on Instagram on the occasion of Father's Day. The couple seem passionate toward one another in the cute video.

J.Lo is definitely a mom goal. Lovely, isn't it?

