"Jennifer Lopez is not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom" - Twitterati hails J.Lo for using gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her child Emme

American star Jennifer Lopez used gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her daughter Emme during a public engagement. Lopez shares 14-year-old twin children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. One of the twins, Emme, joined her onstage for a performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.
Fans lauded J.Lo for her bold move and the video soon went viral. The duo mesmerised the crowd with Christina Perri’s song "A Thousand Years." The teen was dressed in a hot-pink outfit for the performance. Emme also used a rainbow colored microphone.
You can watch the performance below, posted to Twitter by a user called NotTheRealTraceyDelaney.
Netizens have flooded Twitter with love and appreciative comments for Jennifer Lopez. While some think that J.Lo is an inspiration for many, others believe she's someone little girls can look up to.
One user thinks J.Lo is a cool mom.
Some fans are proud of J.Lo and praised her for being a wonderful mother and human in general.
Another user is simply elated.
From giving major mother goals to inspiring many women out there, J.Lo has truly won hearts with her move.
An "inspiration," this user wrote. He says she is such a good role model that he'd be proud if his daughter turns out half as amazing. User Tami J wholeheartedly agrees Lopez is someone girls should look up to.
Jennifer posted more pictures from the performance on her own Twitter account.
The mother-child duo appeared to perform very well together.
In 2017, Jennifer Lopez used non-binary pronouns in tribute to her sister’s child
The mother-daughter duo performed at the gala to raise $3.6 million for local causes. Emme also joined J.Lo for a verse of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" and the intro of her hit "Let's Get Loud." Post the performance, Jennifer Lopez cheered for Emme and said, “Give it up for my baby.”
Jennifer Lopez was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez, a former American baseball player. They first met at a New York Yankees game in 2005 and began dating in 2017. However, the two officially called off their engagement in 2021.
Jennifer Lopez is currently engaged to her "Gigli" co-star Ben Affleck. She also posted a video on Instagram on the occasion of Father's Day. The couple seem passionate toward one another in the cute video.
J.Lo is definitely a mom goal. Lovely, isn't it?