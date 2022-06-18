Report: J.Lo is nonchalant about Alex Rodriguez's brewing romance with Kathryne Padgett, wishes him the best

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has chosen to take off from his busy schedule and unwind on a retreat with his new lady love Kathryne Padgett in Italy. From relaxing on a sundeck to having Italian ice cream, Alex's and Kathryne's Instagram grids and Stories have been filled with pictures from their ongoing vacation.

Alex and Kathryne Padgett are now in Italy on vacation.

Amid all this, Alex Rodriguez's ex-flame, Jennifer Lopez, seemed unconcerned regarding Alex's newfound romance.

As per ETonline, a source mentioned, "Jennifer Lopez is focused on herself and doesn't even think twice about A-Rod or his current love life. She wishes [Alex] the best, but it's not something that bothers her or takes up space in her mind whatsoever. She just wants everyone to be happy, whatever that might entail. A-Rod is 100 percent at the back of her mind, and his dating life doesn't faze her."

Entertainment Tonight @etnow



While they were a couple, Jennifer and Alex did everything together, from co-parenting their children to vacationing together. Fans were taken aback by their breakup in 2021, following their engagement.

Alex Rodriguez didn't appear in Jennifer Lopez's documentary "Halftime" even though J.Lo.'s relationship with Alex was a major phase of her life

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, directed by Amanda Micheli, is a documentary based on the "On The Floor" singer's versatile career and her life in show business. It was released on June 8, 2022.

Netflix @netflix “My whole life i've been battling and battling to be heard… to be seen… to be taken seriously.”



Despite the fact that J.Lo's relationship with Alex Rodriguez was a key part of her life while she was preparing for the Super Bowl, Rodriguez was not portrayed in Jennifer Lopez's documentary "Halftime."

From 2017 through 2021, J.Lo dated Rodriguez. The couple became engaged in 2019 before calling it quits in 2021. Jennifer's Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020 is also featured in the Netflix documentary. Alex was spotted enjoying the show's success after her spellbinding performance.

"With his phone in-hand, Rodriguez unabashedly jumped and danced along to Lopez and Shakira's performance." - @People

In "Halftime," though, Rodriguez isn't depicted in any of these scenes.

Jennifer said, "It’s halftime! I keep saying that. Champions are made in the third and fourth quarter. That’s when you win! I feel like there’s a lot left for me. So, I'm very excited about it. I do think it's just halftime."

While Alex is happy spending time with his new lady love Kathryne, J.Lo. is happily engaged to Ben Affleck.

