“Don’t Think I Have Seen in History of Bodybuilding” - Arnold Schwarzenegger on Flex Wheeler

Bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has hailed Flex Wheeler for his statuesque and symmetrical physique.

The gothic-looking muscular man has been rumored to attract a crowd looking to see his body at any gym he goes to. Wheeler - also known as the 'Sultan of Symmetry' - gained his 20-plus inch arms through hard work and ruthless dedication. He did so even after a near-death experience that was caused by using poisonous steroids in 1993.

On September 26, Wheeler was honored by Arnold Sports with a Lifetime Achievement award.

The video accompanying the Instagram post featured a collage of Weller's extraordinary career over the years. In the video, he's seen flexing, posing, and doing splits as the audience and commentators gushed about him.

His poses caught Schwarzenegger's attention. Schwarzenegger’s voice was included in the montage as he praised Wheeler for his precision and flexibility. He said:

“I don’t think I have seen in the history of bodybuilding anyone be so flexible that he does this particular pose.”

Fans have always been in awe of his rock-hard physique and dedication to the sport. Although he never won the Mr. Olympia, the IFBB pro legend won hearts of fans worldwide.

His Lifetime Achievement Award from Arnold Sports is well-deserved recognition for his contributions to the sport.

Flex Wheeler's Career Highlights

Flex Wheeler is often considered the uncrowned Mr. Olympia. He came close to winning it a few times, but Ronnie Coleman took home the title. Wheeler finished second three times (1993, 1998, and 1999).

Nevertheless, Wheeler is one of the most successful bodybuilders in history. He holds the record for most Arnold wins (4) and has won the Ironman Pro Championships five times.

The bodybuilding legend recently survived an emergency surgery that resulted in the amputation of his left leg. He documented the entire procedure on Instagram.

Widely regarded as one of the best bodybuilders of all time, Wheeler, with his newest self-imposed fitness challenge, got into the best shape possible by his 55th birthday on August 23.

He has been hitting the gym daily to show fans how he has adapted to his fitness routine in the last few months. He lost some weight and gained muscle mass, showing off his new body in a recent Instagram post.

Flex Wheeler has accomplished a lot in the world of bodybuilding and is still active at an age when most other bodybuilders have retired.

Although he has always stayed silent about his work, his recognition in terms of the Arnold lifetime achievement award is well deserved. Other bodybuilders can look up to Flex Wheeler as inspiration.

