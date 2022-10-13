Dorian Yates reveals his unique training method for a bodybuilding competition

Throughout his bodybuilding career, legendary bodybuilder Dorian Yates earned a respectable name for himself with high-intensity workouts and training sessions. The bodybuilder dismissed the regular bodybuilding approach to training that used a set number of sets. Instead, Yates focused on reaching near failure every time in his training sessions. In a recent video posted on social media, he showed off his workout plans and shared what he would change if he could go back to that particular time.

Dorian Yates has long since moved on from his days in the competition but sustains a strong presence in the bodybuilding industry. In his time, he went on to encounter legends like the eight-time Mr. Olympia Lee Haney, Flex Wheeler, and Shawn Ray. Despite tough battles, he came out on Zenith and won the Mr. Olympia title six times in a row in his career.

Dorian Yates was known for keeping a low profile in the off-season. He used to stay away from the media and keep working hard in the gym to bring improvements to the stage and overcome the odds weal points. This habit led him to acquire the nickname "The Shadow," as he worked in silence to let the results do the action in the bodybuilding industry.

Dorian Yates was recently seen with fitness model Mike Thurston for an intensive leg day training session. The latter utilized the mentorship of Dorian Yates, who helped and guided him through his signature method of "pushing to failure." They both performed exercises with warm-up sets before using all-out sets to fail during the workout.

Dorian Yates "never" trained himself for more than an hour in his bodybuilding career

In a recent video posted on the social media channel of Muscle and Fitness, Dorian Yates discussed working out during his prime as he never worked out for more than an hour in his training sessions. The bodybuilder has expanded on the motivations behind filming Blood & Guts.

In this old training video, he commonly shared his workout routine and the strategy he always followed, which took him to such a great level in the bodybuilding industry.

Discussing on the bodybuilding results achieved after training inside a gym, Yates said:

"The concept after I made the blood and gut training video because it came one, I in no way noticed anything about human beings training inside the gymnasium that changed into in reality inspiring for me. I heard about Tom Platz’s training and stuff like that, however, I never saw it. normally, they’re filming the guys simply earlier than the competition or they film a few training sessions, however it comes with the right lights and a couple of takes to get the perfect shot. It changed to be crafted from the attitude of humans making movies that are technical."

He further continued:

“It’s like, one of those movies, in which a person go back to the particular time and changed the time, In the same way I exchange the whole thing. One small change would change the entirety. i will let you know things that I discovered that maybe I could have completed otherwise, but I don’t like to look lower back with regret and say, ’I should have modified this, I must have modified that’ because the whole thing labored out in the manner it did but I could have been a bit less difficult on myself. When you’re inside the complex structure, you simply see the light on the quit and you’re simply trying to move out of it as soon as possible. That turned into my mindset.”

In a segment where the bodybuilder reflected on the kind of injuries that he should have avoided, he said:

"With what I know now, I should have avoided my injuries due to the fact this kind of heavy excessive intensity education is brilliant to build muscle however you’re no longer in a position to construct muscle the remaining six to eight weeks before a contest because you don’t have the sufficient calories. Your body fat’s getting lower and perhaps slightly dehydrated, and also you’re not getting into as plenty sleep. I think additionally the anti-estrogen tablets that we used, they have a tendency to make tendon accidents more likely I suppose, that’s my theory.”

No longer competing as a professional anymore, Yates recently shared his first bodybuilding cycle on the internet. He is 60-years-old and even at this age, he likes to maintain his physique. He discussed his favorite steroid, Dianabol, and shared that he is micro-dosing testosterone these days. Dorian Yates is a great figure in the bodybuilding industry and has inspired millions of people worldwide with his journey.

