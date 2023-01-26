With his studies and work, Dr. Michael Heiser has been one of the leading proponents of the ’divine council' worldview. He has gained quite a following with people outside conservative Christian circles by discussing and engaging Christianity with people holding alternative worldviews.

While debunking the people who discredit God being the Creator of Earth and Heaven, Dr. Heiser has also earned notoriety in the paranormal scene while appearing in several documentary series and television shows such as “Ancient Aliens”.

In 2020, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has since been updated about his treatments and their effectiveness on the tumor. In a Facebook post, Dr. Michael Heiser shared a recent health update on January 22, 2023.

Dr. Michael Heiser Health Update

On Sunday, Dr. Michael Heiser took to Facebook to provide a health update on his battle with pancreatic cancer. Dr. Heiser mentioned that he is in stage 4 or the last stage of aggressive pancreatic cancer as none of the treatments have worked to reverse the status of the tumor. This aggressive pancreatic cancer has now spread through the stomach and upper GI, which has led to uncontrollable and slow bleeding. Dr. Michael Heiser further shared on the Facebook post that during the latest endoscopy efforts were made to slow down the bleeding by sealing as many bleeding points as possible. This step was taken to slow down the bleeding, however, there is no solution at this point.

Dr. Michael Heiser's health update also revealed that his lifespan is uncertain with anywhere from days to several weeks to live.

With Dr. Michael Heiser's health update, he has shown not even a glint of worry, anxiety, and fear. Dr. Heiser shares that even in the light of staring mortality right in its face, he is not afraid as after the passing he will be joining the family of God. Dr. Heiser says that he is happy to know that he will completely become part of the council of God in which they all currently belong. He further adds about meeting his community in unimaginable glorious ways in the future.

Dr. Michael appears to have properly prepared himself, his community, and his family with the recent health update. Dr. Heiser has encouraged them to celebrate life once he passes away as he is confident in the Lord and the destination of his soul.

What Is Pancreatic Cancer?

Dr. Heiser is suffering from the last stage of pancreatic cancer which starts in the tissues of the pancreas which lies at the back of your lower stomach. Some of its symptoms include fatigue, unintended weight loss, abdominal pain throughout your back, loss of appetite, blood clots, itchy skin, and more. The treatment options are decided by the medical professionals on the basis of the extent of the cancer. Some of the treatment options include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery.

