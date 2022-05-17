What Is a Dragon Flag? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, the dragon flag is one of the best core exercises for ripped abs and a defined back.

The dragon flag is an incredibly challenging but fun exercise that mainly works your core and obliques. It also tests your back strength and stability.

The dragon flag is a challenging core exercise that can help you build overall core strength and six-pack abs. It was created by martial arts master Bruce Lee and is one of the more advanced exercises he used in his physical training.

Only attempt this move if you're an advanced exerciser with a high level of overall body strength.

How to do dragon flag with the correct form

You can do a dragon flag by lying on the ground and grabbing a solid surface with the top of your head or by using a bench.

Here's a video showing the correct form of the exercise:

Here are the steps you can follow to perform the dragon flag correctly:

To do the exercise, lock your arms in a fixed overhead position. In this case, you can do it on a bench, with your hand next to your head and gripping the sides of the bench.

If you prefer, you can use kettlebells or a barbell instead; just make sure it's stable and won't tip over.

Bend at your waist and lift your legs straight up toward the ceiling as if you are doing a reverse crunch. However, keep your body rigid from your shoulders to toes and avoid bending at the hips.

Maintain good body alignment by pointing your toes.

If you lower your body in a way that causes your hips to cave in, drop your hips or arch your back, you don't have the strength yet and should not continue the exercise.

If you break form while lowering yourself, that is okay; just stop lowering yourself.

Try again by lifting up and then lowering yourself once more with good form.

Repeat this as many times as possible with good form. Once you cannot complete a rep with good form anymore, you are done with the exercise for today.

Tips & techniques for those interested in doing the dragon flag

Here are a few important tips and techniques to keep in mind when performing the dragon flag:

Begin by clenching your torso and driving your legs up if you're doing a reverse crunch or an incline reverse crunch. The primary distinction is that you must keep your entire body tight from your shoulders to your toes and refrain from bending your hips.

You must lower yourself from the top position of this exercise without allowing any portion of your body to touch the ground, save your upper back and shoulders.

This core workout requires you to maintain a totally straight body without arching your lower back or bending your legs.

Lower the challenge and build capacity before moving on if you detect your back arching.

All body segments not in contact with the floor shall form a straight line at all times in the complete dragon flag variant.

Benefits of dragon flag

The dragon flag has many benefits. It can engage the entire torso, from your head to your toes. It is also one of the few exercises that can engage so many muscles at once.

The dragon flag works all the core stabilizers and builds strength more quickly than isolated core exercises.

The longer you hold the dragon flag workout, and the longer you take to complete each repetition, the more benefits you will get. One of the major benefits of dragon flags is that it helps you to build shoulder strength and muscle mass.

Common Mistakes

When it comes to executing dragon flags, form and focus are crucial. To get the most out of your dragon flags while reducing the danger of strain and injury, avoid the following mistakes:

1) Back Arching: Avoid arching your back. Arching your lower back shifts the focus away from your abs and toward your lower back. This may put you under stress.

2) Poor Warmup: Before attempting to perform dragon flags, make sure you warm up your entire body. This will aid in muscle activation while also lowering the chance of pain, strain, and other problems.

3) Inadequate Rest Between Sets: It is critical to acquire enough rest between sets when doing heavy maneuvers. Make sure to relax for one to three minutes between sets during your dragon flag workout.

4) Keep it tight: As you lift and lower your legs, try to activate your abdominal. To keep your lower body in the proper position, you should also activate your glutes and thighs.

Key Takeaway

The dragon flag is an exercise that can be done at a variety of skill levels, making it accessible to everyone.

If you’re looking for an advanced core exercise and/or one that can improve your coordination and balance, this one is worth a try.

No matter what your skill level is or how fit you are, there’s always something to take away from this exercise.

Whether it’s body control, balance, or mental focus and awareness, the dragon flag can help you achieve your goals with ease.

