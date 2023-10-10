Dried Squids Nutrition Value: Why is it Becoming So Popular?

Dried squid has been emerging as a popular choice for foodies for its exceptional taste and affordability along with its nutritional value. Squid is a very popular seafood worldwide.

It is well-known as a versatile ingredient in many dishes, which can be cooked by grilling, boiling, and drying. Dried squids are a common and quite famous food in countries like China, Korea, and Japan.

These dried squids are prepared mostly with the help of sunlight and dehydration. First, the internal organs are removed, after which, they are dried in the presence of sunlight or simply dehydrated at low heat.

The main benefit of dried squids is their long shelf-life, which directly affects their prices. Moreover, their nutritional value and taste remain intact with time.

Dried Squids Nutrition

Even after being dried the nutritional as well as the taste of squids remain the same (Image by topntp26 on Freepik)

The nutritional value of squids is as good as it tastes. Even after they are dried, the nutritional package of these squids remains the same. It is a very rich source of protein, thus making it good for muscle health and the overall well-being of the individual. Squids are known for their high fatty acids and amino acids.

In addition to this, it contains polyunsaturated acids like Omega-3, which is linked to many health benefits. Those include improving brain and heart health, protection from various chronic conditions, and reduction of inflammation.

Along with the health benefits, squids can also be good for a keto diet as it has a low carbohydrate content in it. Even though it is low in carb content, consumption in excess might be harmful.

Health Benefits of Squids

Squids can have many health benefits as it is rich in omega-3, proteins, and antioxidants. Further, a lower mercury concentration (Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash)

The health benefits of squids are mostly related to protein content and omega-3 fatty acids.

Omega 3 fatty acids

Omega 3 is known for its anti-inflammation properties and may help in lowering the risk of heart-related disease.

Muscle Building

Due to the high content of protein in dried squids, it provides enough nutrition to support growth and muscle development in the body.

Comparatively Low Mercury Concentration

Compared to various other seafoods these squids are the only which are lowest in mercury concentration. Thus, it further reduces the chances of mercury poisoning altogether.

Anti-oxidant

Dried squids carry Selenium with them which is an important antioxidant. They help in improving immunity and even protect from cancer or other health issues.

The Side-Effects of Dried Squid

Anything in excess can be harmful to the body. Similarly, consumption of squids in excess may cause allergies and various heart problems. (Photo by Philip Waern on Unsplash)

When consumed in excess, they can cause health implications. Shellfish allergies are common and include symptoms like rashes, itches, and swelling. It is better to get medical attention if these symptoms persist. Squid consists of high dietary cholesterol which may increase heart problems.

In addition to this, when it is consumed in excess, the mercury concentration may actually increase, which further contributes to the risks related to mercury poisoning.

Squids can be dried by removing the internal organs and then keeping them under sunlight (Image by Andrey Starostin on Vecteezy)

In conclusion, dried squid provides a unique and nutritious food choice for one. One can use it as a snack or make it a part of some other dishes; these squids can work with either. They provide an oriental flavor to the food. So, do not wait further and enjoy the delightful delicacy of this seafood which comes with an ample amount of nutritional value when consumed appropriately.