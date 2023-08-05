Drinking Water While Standing Could Break Your Bones – Literally

Have you ever heard the expression "Don't drink water while standing, it will break your bones"? While it may sound like an old wives' tale, recent scientific research suggests that there could be some truth to this belief. A study evaluated the effects of hydration and maintaining an upright posture on various body composition measures using a modern bioimpedance analyzer.

The Study and its Findings

The study included twenty healthy persons who took part in a randomized crossover investigation. They were subjected to two conditions: one in which they drank 11 mL/kg of water over five minutes (water condition) and another in which they did not (control condition). Bioimpedance measurements were taken every 10 minutes for an hour, while individuals remained upright.

The results revealed that water consumption increased the impedance of the arms but did not significantly affect the trunk or legs. However, both conditions showed a drift in leg impedance over time, with decreasing values. Interestingly, no significant differences in body fluids were observed between the two conditions, but total body H2O content and intracellular decreased slightly over time in both groups.

Lean body mass remained consistent between conditions but decreased over the course of the measurements. The increase in body mass in the H2O condition was attributed solely to an increase in fat mass.

The Risks of Drinking Water While Standing

Bioimpedance is a useful technique for evaluating various biological components and tracking physiological changes as a result of lifestyle modifications. (Ron Lach/Pexels)

Increased Risk of Bone Fractures: Standing while you drink has been linked to an increased risk of bone fractures. Some specialists argue that the body may release specific hormones as a result of the sudden ingestion of water, which could eventually trigger calcium loss from the bones.

Choking Risk: When compared to drinking when seated or lying back, standing presents a greater risk of choking. Small air bubbles with aqua can result in choking or coughing fits, especially in young children and the elderly who may already have impaired swallowing reflexes.

Impaired Digestion: Proper digestion begins with the act of chewing and swallowing. Drinking while standing may disrupt the natural swallowing process, leading to improper mixing of digestive enzymes and an inefficient breakdown of food in the stomach.

Interpreting the Impact of Water Intake

During the standing phase, the current experiment did not achieve a real steady state in the fluid compartments. (Pixabay/ Pexels)

The increase in fat mass observed after hydration consumption could be attributed to the increase in body mass detected by the scale component of the bioimpedance analyzer and the Raw bioelectrical variables differ from the control condition.

While standing and drinking, the body's fluids are out of balance, which leads to fluid buildup in the joints and the development of arthritis.

While the belief that drinking water while standing could break your bones is an exaggeration, this study highlights the importance of considering intake and body posture during bioimpedance assessments.

As with most health-related matters, moderation and mindfulness are key. Opt for a balanced approach to hydration, maintaining proper posture, and being conscious of your body's signals. If you have concerns about your drinking habits or experience any difficulties while swallowing, it's best to consult a medical professional for personalized advice.