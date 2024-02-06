Dua Lipa’s workout routine: how does she stay fit amidst her busy life?

Are you a Dua Lipa fan? Do you like working out just like you like her music?Workout - why is it important? Well, working out simply improves your brain health, helps manage weight, reduces the risk of disease, strengthens bones and muscles, helps you look and feel nice and improves your ability to do your everyday activities.

Lipa’s workout routine should motivate those who have a busy schedule and don’t find time to exercise. The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter is a busy superstar but she still keeps her body, mind and soul as her first priority, which means working out is extremely important to her.

She likes to keep her workouts short and sweet. High-intensity interval training is a big win for her, as she is able to fit this exercise routine into her jam-packed schedule.

Take a look at Dua Lipa's workout routine

A balance of cardio and resistance training helps Dua Lipa maintain a healthy weight while acting as a great stress buster, too. Early morning workouts help the star start the day off right. She mixes cardio and strength training several times a week to remain in great shape while also adding boxing sessions and yoga whenever possible. The results of her routine are envy-worthy abs and incredible muscle stamina.

Day 1- Strength Training

1. Hill sprints (20 minutes)

2. Jumo squat (3 sets, 15 reps)

3. Push-ups (3 sets, 15 reps)

4. Pull-ups (3 sets, 15 reps)

5. Walking lunge (3 sets, 10 reps)

6. Curtsy lunge (3 sets, 10 reps)

7. Inverted pull-ups (3 sets, 10 reps)

8. Mountain climbers (1 minute)

Day 2- HIIT 1

(2 sets, 30 reps of each exercise)

1. Bicycle crunches

2. Leg raises

3. Jumping jacks

4. Pull-ups

5. Mountain climbers

6. Burpees

7. Push-ups

8. Jump rope

Day 3- Strength Training 2

1. Hill sprints (20 minutes)

2. Plie squat (3 sets, 15 reps)

3. Exercise ball crunch (3 sets, 20 reps)

4. Dumbbell rear lunge (3 sets, 15 reps)

5. Romanian deadlift (3 sets, 15 reps)

6. T-bar row (4 sets, 8 reps)

7. Incline dumbbell bench press (3 sets, 12 reps)

8. Cable face pull (3 sets, 15 reps)

Day 4- HIIT 2 (60 seconds for each exercise)

1. Wide-grip pull-ups

2. Burpees

3. Mountain climbers

4. Leg raises

5. Kettlebell

6. V sit-ups

7. Jump squats

8. Lunges

Day 5- Boxing

1. Jump rope (1 minute)

2. Jumping jacks (1 minute)

3. Jog in place (1 minute)

4. Boxer push-up (2 sets, 10 reps)

5. Double jab cross (2 sets, 20 reps)

6. Boxer bicycle crunches (2 sets, 20 reps)

7. Jab cross jab (2 sets, 20 reps)

8. Jab cross hook (20 sets, 20 reps)

9. Jab cross uppercut (20 sets, 20 reps)

10. Jump rope (1 minute)

Day 6 – Yoga

1. Child’s pose. (5 breaths)

2. Downward dog (5 breaths)

3. Rag doll (5 breaths)

4. Sub salutation (4 reps)

5. High plank (15 second hold)

6. Upward facing dog (2 breaths)

7. Oblique twists (12 reps)

8. Leg lifts (12 reps)

9. Chest fly (10 reps)

10. Downward dog (5 reps)

11. Sun salutation (4 reps)

12. High plank (15 seconds hold)

13. Weighted crunch oblique twist (20 reps)

14. Glute bridge (8 reps per side)

15. Figure four (30 seconds per side)

16. Sun salutation (4 reps)

17. Child’s pose (5 breaths)

18. Savasana (2 minutes)

Day 7- Rest.

This is how Dua Lipa works out and trains herself. It is very impressive to see a busy star like her finding time and focusing on her health. So levitate yourself, make new rules, and start your fitness journey today.