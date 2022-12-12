Dumbbell Sumo Squat Exercise: Why You Should Add It to Your Leg Day Workouts?

If you're looking for a way to add more variety to your leg day routine, dumbbell sumo squats are a great exercise that you can try. This variation of the squat can help improve strength and stability in the hips and lower back.

In this article, we will explain how these squats work, why they're beneficial for building muscle mass in the legs (and elsewhere), along with some tips on how to do them properly so that you don't injure yourself.

What Are Dumbbell Sumo Squats?

The dumbbell sumo squat is a great exercise if you're trying to lighten your load while still squatting with an elevated heart rate. For example, it can be especially important if you've experienced back pain or struggled with injuries in the past, as the weight is no longer resting on the spine.

Sumo-style dumbbell squats are very similar to barbell squats, but because you're using dumbbells instead of a barbell, you can alter your stance to vary the movement and even load the weight differently.

There is a key difference between regular and dumbbell squats. Instead of pointing your toes outwards like you would when performing a conventional wide-stance squat (or any other type of regular lift), you point them straight ahead so that they face each other — that is, parallel with each other at all times throughout the movement.

Benefits of Dumbell Sumo Squats

There're a lot of benefits to doing dumbbell sumo squats. First and foremost, they can help build muscle in the legs and core, which is a great place to start if you want to improve overall strength. In addition, dumbbell sumo squats strengthen muscles in the lower body — including the glutes, quads, and calves — which can help prevent injuries when running or playing sports.

It also improves overall athletic performance. Doing this exercise regularly can also help you lose weight, as it burns calories and boosts the metabolic rate at which food is burned for energy by increasing blood flow throughout the body.

That means even after exercising with weights on leg day or doing other types of physical activity during the weekdays (such as hiking), you will still be burning calories by continuing this routine.

Dumbell sumo squats have many benefits including improving balance while increasing flexibility too.

How To Do Dumbbell Sumo Squats

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to perform dumbbell sumo squat with the correct form:

Before performing the movement, start with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart.

Keep your weight on the balls of your feet; don't lock out your knees.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with hands facing inward and extended towards the ground slightly behind you.

As you descend into the squat position, keep your back straight and chest out (the latter will help prevent rounding).

Lower yourself till the top of the thighs are parallel to the floor, and return to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions

Why You Should Add Dumbbell Sumo Squats To Your Workout Routine?

Dumbell sumo squats are a great exercise for the lower body and can be modified to challenge the entire body.

You can perform the movement using one or two dumbbells, depending on the difficulty you want and how much weight you want to use. The dumbbell sumo squat is a common lower body exercise in which you hold a dumbbell in front of the legs. It's good for building stronger knees, as well as bigger quads and hamstrings.

The movement is performed by standing with feet wider than shoulder-width apart and toes pointed outward.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to add a lower body exercise to your workout routine, dumbell sumo squats are the perfect option.

They're great for building strength and endurance in the quadriceps and glutes while targeting the hamstrings too. Moreover, they can be modified to make them easier or harder depending on your level of fitness.

If you want to challenge yourself even further, try adding weight with a kettlebell or holding onto something heavy like plates during the exercise for added resistance.

