Dwayne Johnson Brings His Own Meals to Restaurants: His Superhero Diet for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is a world-famous actor, businessman, producer, and former professional WWE wrestler. He first became known as 'The Rock' in 1996 when he was in WWF, and the name has stuck with him since then.

The 50-year-old Hollywood actor has had a massive career in both wrestling and movies, featuring his muscular body and strength. He is regarded as one of the most influential actors and wrestlers. After bidding goodbye to wrestling, Johnson got involved in movies and has given some superhit performances in Fast & Furious, Fighting with my Family, Jumanji, etc.

Currently, the superstar is gearing up for his upcoming project, “Black Adam”, a DC Comics superhero movie, in which he plays the lead role. The movie is in its post-production period and is expected to be released later this year.

On that note, here's a look at his diet he followed to get ready for the role:

Preparing for Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s superhero diet for movie

Along with some serious workouts to get into superhero shape, Johnson has also been dieting hard for his role in Black Adam.

Getting into such an incredible shape takes more than just lifting. It takes adhering to a consistent and well-constructed diet. The Rock disclosed the diet he has been on to get shredded for Black Adam and has posted about some of his meals on social media.

The actor shared a sneak peek of his breakfast on Instagram and talked about the recipe, which consisted of limited water intake and absolutely no sodium. Seen in the bowl were egg whites, a mixture of flank steak and brown rice with some blueberries to give the meal a sour and sweet touch.

In another Instagram post, Johnson shared his post-leg training meal, which included brown rice with broccoli, pineapple for digestion and ground tenderloin, along with 8-10 oz of water.

He also revealed that all his sox meals per day, including water and sodium, are measured very strictly.

The actor has worked hard to get into shape for the role. It will be interesting to see how the movie turns out for him.

Stephan Merchant on Dwayne Johnson's peculiar eating habits

Johnson’s 'Fighting with my Family' co-star Stephan Merchant recently spilled the beans about the actor’s strange eating habits and also made an interesting revelation.

During an interview, Merchant said that The Rock brings his own meals to restaurants to follow his regimented diet. Yes, you heard that right.

The Hollywood star is so consistent about his diet and fitness that he strictly relies on his own meals instead of ordering at restaurants. Merchant shared about Johnson’s regimented diet on SiriusXM Satellite Radio’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts' talk show.

Talking about the actor’s peculiar eating habit, Merchant said:

“I do remember having a meeting with Dwayne in Texas just before WrestleMania, and we were having a meeting about the movie, and his alarm would go off at like 3:17 p.m. He would go to the fridge, and there would be turkey and rice with '3:17 p.m.' written on it, and he would microwave it”.

Merchant then got to the most interesting part of the story. He recalled that he was once told by someone that Johnson brought his own meals to restaurants.

“I think someone told me or maybe he told me that when he goes out to restaurants for dinners or lunch with friends, he’ll take his food with him and have them heat it up because it’s such a regimented and structured diet," Merchant added.

Johnson is known for his strict diet and intense workout programmes. His everyday diet is mostly focused on a lot of protein to help develop his muscles. However, he also consumes complex carbs to feel energetic. When it comes to cheat days, the actor does like to indulge in cheat meals once in a while.

He tried the In-N-Out Burger for the first time recently and shared his experience on Instagram. According to his Instagram post, he ordered two double-double cheeseburgers and two large fries and shared his meal for “the history books”. He paired his burger meal with some tequila.

