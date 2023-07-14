Dyshidrotic eczema: Causes, symptoms, and effective treatment options

Dyshidrotic eczema happens to be a common form of eczema that primarily affects the hands and feet. Also known as pompholyx, it is characterized by small, itchy blisters that develop on the skin. According to medical professionals, it is a chronic skin condition that is characterized by the formation of small blisters which are intensely itchy and cause immense discomfort.

Researchers believe the cause of this condition remains to be an amalgamation of genetic and environmental factors that trigger the growth of the blisters. It usually affects people within the age range of 20-40 and it does require serious medical intervention so it is advisable to immediately consult a doctor after noticing symptoms.

What are the causes of dyshidrotic eczema?

Dyshidrotic-eczema (Image via Getty Images)

Allergies: Allergic reactions to certain substances, such as metals, detergents, or cosmetics, can trigger dyshidrotic eczema in susceptible individuals. Stress: Emotional stress or anxiety may exacerbate the symptoms of dyshidrotic eczema. Sweating: Excessive sweating, especially in hot and humid weather conditions, can contribute to the development of blisters. Irritants: Exposure to certain irritants like solvents, soaps, or chemicals can trigger an eczema flare-up. Fungal infections: Fungal infections, such as athlete's foot, can be associated with dyshidrotic eczema.

Apart from these causes, there are certain factors that increase the risk of developing dyshidrotic eczema like personal or family history of eczema or allergies. Occupation or activities that involve frequent exposure to irritants or allergens might also be included under the category of risks.

What are the symptoms of dyshidrotic eczema?

Small, itchy blisters on the palms, fingers, soles, or toes.

Redness and inflammation of the affected areas.

Peeling, cracking, or flaking of the skin.

Dry and scaly skin patches.

Pain or discomfort in severe cases.

Dyshidrotic-eczema (Image via Getty Images)

As it is a type of eczema, to diagnose the condition, a healthcare professional will examine the affected areas and inquire about the patient's medical history while in some cases, additional tests may be required to rule out other conditions with similar symptoms, such as fungal infections or allergic reactions.

Treatment options

The treatment of this particular condition aims to alleviate symptoms, promote healing, and prevent flare-ups, following are the treatment approaches suggested by doctors:

Dyshidrotic-eczema (Image via Getty Images)

Topical medications: Corticosteroid creams or ointments are commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation and itching. Moisturizers: Regularly applying moisturizers helps keep the skin hydrated and prevents dryness and cracking. Oral medications: In severe cases, oral corticosteroids or antihistamines may be prescribed to control symptoms. Phototherapy: Exposing the affected skin to controlled amounts of ultraviolet light can help reduce inflammation and itching. Botulinum toxin injections: In some cases, injections of botulinum toxin may be recommended to reduce sweating and prevent flare-ups. Lifestyle changes: Avoiding triggers, such as irritants or allergens, and practicing good hand and foot hygiene can help manage symptoms.

How to prevent dyshidrotic eczema?

Dyshidrotic-eczema (Image via Getty Images)

To minimize the risk of this particular condition's flare-ups, one should consider the following approaches:

Avoid exposure to known irritants or allergens.

Use mild soaps and detergents that are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

Protect the hands and feet by wearing gloves or suitable footwear.

Moisturize the skin regularly to maintain its natural barrier function.

How to manage flare-ups?

Avoid scratching or picking at the blisters to prevent infection.

Apply cool compresses or take cool baths to alleviate itching.

Use over-the-counter hydrocortisone creams for temporary relief.

Keep the skin clean and dry to avoid further irritation.

Natural remedies and home care

Soaking affected areas in diluted white vinegar or saltwater solutions to reduce inflammation.

Applying aloe vera gel or coconut oil to soothe the skin.

Avoiding exposure to excessive heat or humidity.

Keeping stress levels in check through relaxation techniques, such as meditation or yoga.

Seeking medical attention

Dyshidrotic-eczema (Image via Getty Images)

It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional if:

The symptoms worsen or persist despite home care measures.

The blisters become infected or oozing pus.

The condition affects daily activities or quality of life.

If not treated properly it can lead to secondary bacterial or fungal infections due to open blisters, persistent itching, discomfort, scarring, or changes in skin coloration.

