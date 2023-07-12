Early melanoma cancer warning signs for black men

Melanoma cancer is a serious health concern that requires attention, especially when it comes to early detection.

In this article, we explore the alarming statistics surrounding melanoma cancer diagnosis in different racial groups, focusing on the impact it has on black men. By understanding the early signs and key areas to check for melanoma, we can work towards better awareness, prevention and overall well-being.

Alarming statistics of melanoma cancer

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology revealed concerning statistics about melanoma cancer diagnosis in men across racial groups.

The study found that nearly half of black men were diagnosed with advanced-stage melanoma cancer, compared to about one-in-five white men. This late diagnosis not only requires more invasive treatments but also significantly reduces chances of survival.

Survival rate disparity

The study also highlighted a significant survival rate disparity between white and black men. Five-year survival rates for white men were the highest at 75.1%, while only about half of black men (51.7%) survived for five years after diagnosis.

These findings emphasize the urgent need for early detection and timely intervention to improve outcomes.

Early signs to watch out for

To promote early detection, it's crucial to be aware of the early signs of melanoma cancer. Black men should pay attention to three key areas where melanoma can manifest:

Soles of the feet: Melanoma lesions can unexpectedly develop on the soles of the feet. Even though melanated skin provides protection against UV light, it does not eliminate risk of melanoma in this area. Regularly checking the soles of the feet can help identify any potential signs.

Palms of hands: Like the soles of the feet, the palms have less melanin and are at higher risk for developing skin cancer lesions. It's important to be vigilant about any changes or unusual spots on the palms, including small pink or white spots that may shine under light.

Nails and nailbeds: Melanoma can also present as streaks in fingernails and toenails. If you notice any changes in your nails, like discoloration or unusual streaks, it's recommended to consult a dermatologist for a thorough examination. Remember to remove nail polish before your visit to ensure effective screenings.

While specific areas require attention, it's important to remember that melanoma can form anywhere in the body, including inside the mouth or on the eyeballs.

Regardless of race, everyone should be aware of the ABCDE method for identifying unusual growths: asymmetry, border irregularity, color variation, diameter larger than a pencil eraser and evolving characteristics.

Any growths that itch, bleed or show these warning signs should be promptly evaluated.

