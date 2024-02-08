Early signs of prediabetes: Tips to dodge the condition

Signs of prediabetes occurs when your blood sugar levels are greater than usual but not sufficiently elevated to be identified as diabetes.

Prediabetes is typically seen in patients who already suffer from insulin resistance or whose pancreatic beta cells aren't producing sufficient insulin to maintain blood glucose levels within acceptable limits.

Many Americans are aware of the typical signs of type 2 diabetes, including a rise in thirst as well as frequent urination.

However, physicians say there are additionally several less prominent indicators of the condition that can appear before the common symptoms.

Simply put, it's a long-lasting health issue where your body struggles to turn food into energy. There are three main versions: type 1, type 2, and a type that can occur in pregnant women called gestational diabetes.

Signs of prediabetes

1) Increased hunger and appetite

An increased hunger, also known as hyperphagia or polyphagia, may indicate chronic high blood sugar.

It also acts as a key sign of type 2 diabetes. High blood sugar levels, like in unchecked diabetes, may cause faulty insulin receptors. This stops glucose from being used as energy in cells, leading to increased hunger.

2) Vision gets unclear

With too much glucose in the blood, it can hurt your eyes and the nearby tissues. Your lean shape can change over time and cause focusing issues.

High blood sugar levels can lead to what's called diabetic retinopathy, which is eye damage.

3) Frequent urination

Beside drinking more liquids to battle thirst, you may see modifications in how your kidneys work and how much you pee.

High blood sugar levels from prediabetes may cause problems with the kidney's function, which filters the water in the body and places it into your bladder. When your kidneys aren't working properly, you may need to pee more frequently than usual.

4) Severe weight loss

In the case of type 2 diabetes, the body's cells do not receive enough glucose to function.

As an outcome, the human body can begin to break down its fat reserves for energy. A severe, unintentional reduction in weight is most likely when type 2 diabetes remains undiscovered for a long time. Increased urination may assist with weight loss.

For example, if you urinate high quantities of glucose due to untreated diabetes, you are essentially dumping calories down the toilet.

5) Yeast infections

Excess sugar in the blood and urine provides a great setting for yeast. Yeast may feed off excess sugar in the genitals, mouth, and armpits. Maintaining blood sugar levels can help lower the risk of having yeast infections.

For this reason, surgeons frequently require patients to undergo diabetic testing before surgery, which could give rise to a diabetes diagnosis.

How to prevent

1) A balanced diet

Aim to eat a well-rounded diet full of veggies, whole grains, protein, and fibre. Switch out simple carbs like bread, pasta, and rice for protein and fat; these will keep you feeling full longer and can stop cravings. Limit your alcohol consumption, too.

2) Physical activity

Insufficient physical exercise is associated with insulin resistance as well as prediabetes.

Regular physical activity generates changes in the body that improve its ability to maintain stable blood glucose levels.

3) Educate yourself

Diabetes can be complicated and scary, and many factors influence blood sugar levels.

Do everything you can to learn about diabetes and prediabetes from credible sources. Whatever the need be, ask your physician.

4) Find support

It's more difficult to accomplish tasks on your own. Find other individuals who are attempting to make similar changes as you.

They can offer encouragement and fresh ideas for you to attempt while you support one another. They also hold you more responsible for your decisions. It's much tougher to skip your workout when someone is waiting for you.

The greatest strategy for managing prediabetes is to adopt healthy lifestyle behaviours.

Get active and create an exercise routine that can do frequently and regularly. Exercising improves blood glucose utilisation and may reverse prediabetes.

Follow up with healthy eating habits at all three meals and snacks. Your A1C levels could soon start to drop.