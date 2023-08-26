Power of social connection for enhancing mental health 

Social connection and mental health work in tandem to support individuals and foster a healthy mental space. Humans are social beings and support each other's regulation. In the current day and age, we are often asked to be independent, find our own way, and be self-reliant. While these help one grow and seek answers within oneself, we can't deny the role a community plays in bringing people together and encouraging spiritual, moral, and mental growth.

How does being connected to each other help us? Social connection is not a new concept and dates back to our primitive ancestors. While we may not need to hunt for our food or fight for our lives now, connection will always have evolutionary benefits.

Importance of social connection for mental health

The importance of social connections is multilayered. Perhaps the most important element is the regulation of emotions. Isolation impacts mental health, creates emotional distance, and makes it difficult to relate to others. We grow disconnected from ourselves and others around us, which has a negative impact on our mental health.

Everyone likes a shoulder to cry on, to be supported sometimes, and to have a listening ear. Enhancing your social connections can release positive hormones such as oxytocin and serotonin that promote positive feelings and, at the same time, reduce stress. Being with others can also enhance your feelings of safety and security.

With good company, you also enjoy good conversations. It becomes a haven for conversations that make you feel validated and comfortable. Not only that, but social connectivity can also enhance cognitive functioning. You learn to listen, empathize, and understand much more when you have shared connections.

When thinking about the benefits of being connected, a mental health professional generally asks a client about their support system. Lack of support serves as a risk factor for mental health issues, while a supportive network serves as a protective factor.

How do I enhance my social connections?

There is no single way to answer this question. Some individuals love having others around and maintain an active social circle, whereas others find it incredibly difficult to form intimate bonds. Depending on your personality traits, you may find it difficult or easy to form social connections, but you may benefit from understanding the science behind this.

Multiple types of research have been conducted to identify the impact of social connections on positive emotions like happiness. Some findings promote a positive relationship between the two. Interestingly, other research findings indicate that you don't need to have super-close relationships to experience this. Rather, you can experience feelings of happiness by keeping some form of social interaction intact.

The world has become smaller since the advent of the internet and online connections, but you don't have to limit yourself to that. If you are experiencing difficulties, it might be okay for you to start small and be comfortable. It is also possible that you may experience rejection in the beginning. While it can be uncomfortable to be in that position, most of us experience it from time to time.

If you are still having difficulty fostering connections or experience social anxiety every time you hear your family or friends talk about it, you may consider seeking therapy. Yes, it's not a bad idea to seek out a mental health professional to enhance your sense of connectedness. Therapy may begin by addressing your fears and emotions and may also include reframing your thoughts. Once you feel ready, especially in the case of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, you will also be asked to take up mini-social experiments to test your skills.

We bond over texts and calls, but when was the last time you spent quality time with your loved ones or significant others? The value of social connections often gets overlooked over the value of autonomy and independence. While independence is great, interdependence fosters a community feeling, bridges distance, and keeps you connected.

In an increasingly online and socially distanced world, it becomes important for each of us to protect and take care of each other. It can be overwhelming to maintain social connections, but you can gradually learn to remain connected.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

